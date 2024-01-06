Breaking News
Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Coffee Shop on CODs Campus

A Brewing Storm: The Starbucks Boycott and Growing Student Activism

2
A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

3
Cover Image for Taare Zameen Par

“Taare Zameen Par:” Exploring the Perspective of a Misunderstood Child

4
Graphic showing a student using the Couriers syllabus database

Looking for a Class Syllabus? Find it in (or add it into) the Courier’s Database

5
COD Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Oakton

COD Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Oakton

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

COD Women’s Basketball Shuts Down Madison

The Chaparrals beat the Wolves with good ball movement on both sides of the court to win their first game of the new year.
Claire Valenti, Sports Writer
January 6, 2024
COD+Women%E2%80%99s+Basketball+Shuts+Down+Madison
Rachel Wagner

The College of DuPage women’s basketball team brought their strong defense into the new year on Jan. 4 against Madison College. The Chaparrals shut the WolfPack down, sharing the ball well and making consistent shots at home. COD clicked on offense and defense to snap a five-game losing streak, beating Madison 56-22 and raising their record to 4-10.

“We did well sharing the basketball,” head women’s basketball coach Abby Talley said. “We did well pushing in transition. Obviously, we’ve been struggling offensively, so I think our bread and butter right now is to just push the ball in transition and take advantage of numbers.”

Freshman guard Vicky Teper bolts down the court to get the ball into the offensive zone. (Rachel Wagner)

Sophomore forward Savannah Anderson recorded her second double-double of the season, leading the team with 15 points and 12 total rebounds. Anderson also led with four steals and made one block.

“I aim to do the best thing I can for my team,” Anderson said. “I ball out every time I can. I don’t usually check my stats, however, my goal is to get a triple-double one day. I know it’s possible. As a post player who’s getting that many minutes, a double-double is a requirement at this point. I’m playing [consistent] minutes, I’m a strong player and I need to be getting there.”

Sophomore forward Sarah Topps secured her first double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and leading the team with 12 defensive rebounds. She also led with five assists and picked up one steal.

“We lost one of our biggest rebounders [to injury], and coach said somebody needed to step up,” Topps said. “A lot of us did step up, but today was a game that I stepped up. It was a lot, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates.”

Freshman guard Megan Martinez put up 10 points and four total rebounds. She also tallied three assists and two steals. She said COD slowed their play to keep their momentum against Madison.

“We used the time that we had [better],” Martinez said. “We would be rushed with it [in previous games], but I feel like we didn’t feel rushed. There were negatives and positives, but we definitely played a lot better as a team.”

The Chaparrals outshot the WolfPack 94-57 in field goal attempts. Sophomore guard Sierra Gibson added eight points and four total rebounds. Gibson also picked up one assist, one block and one steal. She said that the surplus of shots was an improvement from their previous offensive efforts.

Freshman guard Nala Taylor springs up to make a layup in front of a Madison guard. (Rachel Wagner)

“Even though we took a lot of shot attempts, a lot of them were good looks,” Gibson said. “We did better than just wasting time and then chucking up a three, or throwing something off of the backboard. We were moving it, we were looking for open players and getting good shot attempts.”

COD held a 3-10 record last year going into the second half of the 2022-2023 season, and they finished with a 15-16 record. Talley said she hopes the Chaps see the same success the rest of this season.

“I’m just hoping that this is the confidence booster that the girls need going into the rest of the season,” she said. “You saw this with last season. It kind of took until after winter break for us to get going. I’m hoping that this is going to be a similar situation.”

The Chaparrals face the College of Lake County Lancers for the second time this season at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grayslake Ill.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
COD Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Oakton
COD Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Oakton
Chaparral Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Oakton
Chaparral Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Oakton
COD Men’s Basketball Takes Down Prairie State
COD Men’s Basketball Takes Down Prairie State
Meredith Breaks School Record in Chaparral Men’s Basketball Victory
Meredith Breaks School Record in Chaparral Men’s Basketball Victory
COD Women’s Basketball Falls to McHenry
COD Women’s Basketball Falls to McHenry
Chaparral Men’s Basketball Loses to Scots
Chaparral Men’s Basketball Loses to Scots
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2024 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *