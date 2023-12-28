Breaking News
Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Coffee Shop on CODs Campus

A Brewing Storm: The Starbucks Boycott and Growing Student Activism

2
A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

3
Cover Image for Taare Zameen Par

“Taare Zameen Par:” Exploring the Perspective of a Misunderstood Child

4
Meredith Breaks School Record in Chaparral Men’s Basketball Victory

Meredith Breaks School Record in Chaparral Men’s Basketball Victory

5
COD Men’s Basketball Takes Down Prairie State

COD Men’s Basketball Takes Down Prairie State

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

COD Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Oakton

The Chaparrals played well collectively to get a win over the Owls.
Claire Valenti, Sports Writer
December 28, 2023
COD+Men%E2%80%99s+Basketball+Triumphs+Over+Oakton
Rachel Wagner

The College of DuPage men’s basketball team stayed hot after their previous win and shared the ball well on Dec. 21 against Oakton College, making 20 total assists over the Owls’ 11. The Chaparrals soared above the Owls with consistent coordination, winning 79-64 and raising their record to 8-5.

“I thought it took us a while today,” head men’s basketball coach Joe Kuhn said. “Even though it took a little bit of time, our intent was very good. That’s what I was most pleased with. Offensively, we moved the ball. We showed our spurts. Overall I’m very happy, I think we’re playing pretty good basketball. The thing that stood out for me the most was how well they communicated on defense.”

Sophomore guard Jayden Dean goes in for a layup in front of three Oakton players. (Rachel Wagner)

Freshman forward Braylen Meredith recorded his fourth double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and leading the team with 13 total rebounds. He also picked up five assists, two blocks and one steal.

“We knew that the team coming in wasn’t the best,” Meredith said. “We knew we could share the ball really well and get everybody some touches, and that’s what we did.”

Freshman guard Quentin Schaffer racked up 15 points and made three defensive rebounds. He also put up four assists and two blocks.

“I’m feeling good,” Schaffer said. “I’m excited that we get to go on break with two [consecutive] wins under our belt. We have to come out strong when we come back.”

Sophomore guard Jayden Dean secured 15 points and three defensive rebounds. He made one assist and one steal. He said sharing the ball on offense gave the Chaps the edge over the Owls.

“When we share the ball, we’re a great team,” Dean said. “Everybody eats. Everybody gets points. Sharing the ball is important to get the flow moving and makes everybody else hard to guard. We played strong and fast, and we were just a better overall team than them.”

Freshman guard Ben Zielinski scored 13 points and made seven total rebounds. He also added two assists and one steal.

Freshman guard Greg Strong springs up to make a shot past an Oakton guard. (Rachel Wagner)

“It felt good to finally hit something because I’ve been missing a lot lately,” Zielinski said. “I feel really good going into the break. I think the team is starting to gel really well, and I’m just happy I hit some shots tonight.”

Kuhn broke down the Chaps’ upcoming schedule after the break.

“It’s always good to end on a nice streak,” he said. “We get a few days off hopefully to refresh and rejuvenate, and then when we come back, we’ve got some good opponents off the bat. Lake Michigan [College] is usually a hard win. Bay College is really good. Then we face Madison [College], and that might be a grudge match from last year. We’ve got to be ready to go.”

The Chaparrals battle the Lake Michigan College Red Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Chaparral Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Oakton
Chaparral Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Oakton
COD Men’s Basketball Takes Down Prairie State
COD Men’s Basketball Takes Down Prairie State
Meredith Breaks School Record in Chaparral Men’s Basketball Victory
Meredith Breaks School Record in Chaparral Men’s Basketball Victory
COD Women’s Basketball Falls to McHenry
COD Women’s Basketball Falls to McHenry
Chaparral Men’s Basketball Loses to Scots
Chaparral Men’s Basketball Loses to Scots
The COD womens basketball players celebrate on the sidelines after they won against CLC
Photo Gallery: COD Women's Basketball Wins Buzzer Beater Over CLC
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *