Breaking News
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Coffee Shop on CODs Campus

A Brewing Storm: The Starbucks Boycott and Growing Student Activism

2
Race Problem in Judicial System

Race Problem in Judicial System

3
Jim Mulyk in the dining room of the Culinary and Hospitality Center (CHC).

Jim Mulyk: His Legacy of Service Above Self

4
A Blue Line flag plaque displayed above the memorial for fallen Bloomingdale, Ill. police officer Raymond Murrell.

Controversy Erupts Over Blue Line Flag Displays at COD

5
Over 400 people protested outside Chicagos Federal Plaza on Oct. 18 to show solidarity with Palestine. (Photo cropped from original dimensions.)

Israel and Palestine: COD Community Shares Connection to War

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

COD Men’s Basketball Soars Over Eagles in Season Opener

The Chaparrals secured their first win of the season as a Division II team against Judson JV.
Claire Valenti, Sports Writer
November 6, 2023
COD+Men%E2%80%99s+Basketball+Soars+Over+Eagles+in+Season+Opener
Rachel Wagner

The College of DuPage men’s basketball team took flight in their first game as a Division II team at home on Nov. 2 against Judson University junior varsity. With a team total of 40 rebounds, the Chaparrals wouldn’t let the Eagles find momentum. COD took down Judson JV 88-53 to win their first game of the season, making their record 1-0.

“I think it overall went very well,” head men’s basketball coach Joe Kuhn said. “We started the game out really quick and kind of set the tone. I got to play a lot of guys; so that was good. There was a lot of good and a lot of mistakes. The mistakes are part of the learning process, which is important when starting to play.”

Freshman forward Braylen Meredith dunks after stealing the ball from Judson JV. (Rachel Wagner)

This is the Chaparrals’ inaugural season as a D2 team. Kuhn described what the promotion from Division III means for the future of the program.

“Right now we’ve been playing a lot of Division II teams on the schedule as it is,” he said. “I think this will challenge the program. We want to grow into being one of the top programs in the country, and we’re just getting started with it.”

Sophomore guard Jayden Dean earned his first double-double of the season, scoring 11 points with 10 assists. He also picked up three assists and two defensive rebounds.

“This feels good,” Dean said. “It feels good to be playing against another team and getting started with the season.”

Sophomore guard John Gray III led the charge, scoring 20 points with four defensive rebounds. He also notched four assists and one steal. Gray III detailed what he’s working toward this season.

“I’m just trying to show my experience because it’s my sophomore year,” he said. “I want to show these guys when it gets slow out there, we got to pick it back up. [I want to] be more of a leader on the court and show these guys the ropes.”

Freshman forward Michael Glover scored seven points and fought for eight rebounds through the second half of the game. (Rachel Wagner)

Freshman forward Braylen Meredith racked up 18 points with five rebounds. He also picked up two assists and one steal.

“I’m feeling great,” Meredith said. “We got a nice [win]. My teammates and I are really excited.”

Freshman guard Tylon Toliver scored 10 points with three defensive rebounds. He also secured one assist and one steal.

“We hope to build on each and every game we play and get better,” Toliver said. “We’re going to be with each other for a long time. So we just have to build our chemistry.”

The Chaparrals battle the Richard J. Daley College Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Klaas Court.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Sophomore defensive back Kameron Gothard celebrates with head coach Matthew Rahn after he intercepted the ball.
Photo Gallery: COD Football Earns 10th Season Win
Freshman forward Alecio Bonner tips off the ball towards his teammate.
Photo Gallery: COD Men's Basketball Wins First Home Game
Photo provided by COD Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Atiba Fitz
Sophomore running back Jaden McGill leaps for a touchdown.
COD Ends Regular Season With Huge Win Over Georgia Military
COD volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point.
Photo Gallery: COD Volleyball Takes Down Joliet in First Postseason Game
Freshman Kevin Diederich crosses the finish line in 26:51.50, winning the region four cross country title.
Photo Gallery: COD Cross Country Competes at Region 4 Championship
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *