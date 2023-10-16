COD+Bounces+Back+From+Early+Deficit+to+Defeat+Aurora+in+Blowout+Win

After allowing Aurora University’s Junior Varsity team to score 13 unanswered points within a five-minute span, the Chaparrals were not deterred by the slow start and defeated the Spartans 48-19 with the help of a combined 386 rushing yards by their running back squad.

“They [Aurora JV] hit us in the mouth early and did a good job setting the tone,” head coach Matthew Rahn said. “Fortunately, we bounced back, but we cannot start like that again. We used our run game pretty heavy to open up our passing opportunities and ease back into it.”

Freshman running back Ernest Temple put the first points on the scoreboard for the Chaparrals after scoring a 1-yard touchdown with four minutes left in the first quarter to give COD a much-needed boost of momentum. Temple rushed for 160 yards with two rushing touchdowns for the night.

“After the first couple of drives, the whole running back group ran hard, and we realized that they [Aurora] were giving up,” said Temple. “We just had to keep capitalizing on that. After two big runs, I saw in their eyes that they didn’t want to tackle anymore.”

With 11:23 left in the second quarter, sophomore quarterback Peyton O’Laughlin punched in a 7-yard rushing touchdown to give COD a 14-13 lead over the Spartans. O’Laughlin went 9-12 and threw for 136 yards. He finished the game with both a passing touchdown and a rushing score.

Later in the quarter, sophomore running back Jaden McGill caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from O’Laughlin to increase COD’s lead to 21-13. McGill finished the game with a combined 110 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a great game, and we ran the ball very well,” said McGill. “I have to give props to the offensive line, and I really wanted to showcase my speed today. The offensive line gave me the blocks and holes to run through them.”

The Chaparrals closed out the first half scoring a 47-yard field goal made by freshman kicker Christian Castillas to give COD a 24-13 lead going into the second half.

Once the Chaparrals recaptured the lead in the second quarter, the dominating presence of COD’s defense led to the Spartans struggling to find their offensive rhythm. In the second half, COD outscored Aurora JV 24-6.

The Chaparrals’ running backs continued to shine after Temple scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown and McGill scored an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Although the Spartans were able to score an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the Chaparrals maintained their momentum by sticking to their strong running game.

COD showcased the depth of their running back squad after freshman Jamareon Dale was given time and showcased his talents in the fourth quarter. Dale finished the night with 127 rushing yards and a 55-yard rushing touchdown.

“It was a great team win, and our running backs did exceptional as a whole group,” said Dale. “I feel like I did well and wanted to show off my speed and make people miss [a tackle].

Freshman kicker Mason Wojtas put the icing on the cake for the Chaparrals’ victory after making a 42-yard field goal to secure a 48-19 victory over Aurora.

The Chaparrals improved to 7-1 and will take on Hocking College at 12 p.m. on Oct. 21 in Nelsonville, Ohio.