Breaking News
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
A Blue Line flag plaque displayed above the memorial for fallen Bloomingdale, Ill. police officer Raymond Murrell.

Controversy Erupts Over Blue Line Flag Displays at COD

2
The Nun II is a Run-of-the-Mill Horror Feature

"The Nun II" is a Run-of-the-Mill Horror Feature

3
Training attendees spar with Lindsey. (Photo provided by Lindsey Daehnke)

Trauma Informed Self-Defense Training

4
Women’s Soccer Suffers Own Goal In Loss to Rock Valley

Women’s Soccer Suffers Own Goal In Loss to Rock Valley

5
COD womens volleyball players celebrate after earning a point.

Photo Gallery: Women's Volleyball Shuts Out Kankakee

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

COD Bounces Back From Early Deficit to Defeat Aurora in Blowout Win

The Chaparrals overcame a 13-point deficit after utilizing their successful running game to secure a dominating 48-19 victory.
Adam Belmares, Sports Writer
October 16, 2023
COD+Bounces+Back+From+Early+Deficit+to+Defeat+Aurora+in+Blowout+Win
Rachel WAgner

After allowing Aurora University’s Junior Varsity team to score 13 unanswered points within a five-minute span, the Chaparrals were not deterred by the slow start and defeated the Spartans 48-19 with the help of a combined 386 rushing yards by their running back squad.

“They [Aurora JV] hit us in the mouth early and did a good job setting the tone,” head coach Matthew Rahn said. “Fortunately, we bounced back, but we cannot start like that again. We used our run game pretty heavy to open up our passing opportunities and ease back into it.”

Freshman running back Ernest Temple put the first points on the scoreboard for the Chaparrals after scoring a 1-yard touchdown with four minutes left in the first quarter to give COD a much-needed boost of momentum. Temple rushed for 160 yards with two rushing touchdowns for the night.

“After the first couple of drives, the whole running back group ran hard, and we realized that they [Aurora] were giving up,” said Temple. “We just had to keep capitalizing on that. After two big runs, I saw in their eyes that they didn’t want to tackle anymore.”

With 11:23 left in the second quarter, sophomore quarterback Peyton O’Laughlin punched in a 7-yard rushing touchdown to give COD a 14-13 lead over the Spartans. O’Laughlin went 9-12 and threw for 136 yards. He finished the game with both a passing touchdown and a rushing score.

Later in the quarter, sophomore running back Jaden McGill caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from O’Laughlin to increase COD’s lead to 21-13. McGill finished the game with a combined 110 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a great game, and we ran the ball very well,” said McGill. “I have to give props to the offensive line, and I really wanted to showcase my speed today. The offensive line gave me the blocks and holes to run through them.”  

The Chaparrals closed out the first half scoring a 47-yard field goal made by freshman kicker Christian Castillas to give COD a 24-13 lead going into the second half.

Once the Chaparrals recaptured the lead in the second quarter, the dominating presence of COD’s defense led to the Spartans struggling to find their offensive rhythm. In the second half, COD outscored Aurora JV 24-6.

The Chaparrals’ running backs continued to shine after Temple scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown and McGill scored an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Although the Spartans were able to score an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the Chaparrals maintained their momentum by sticking to their strong running game.

COD showcased the depth of their running back squad after freshman Jamareon Dale was given time and showcased his talents in the fourth quarter. Dale finished the night with 127 rushing yards and a 55-yard rushing touchdown.

“It was a great team win, and our running backs did exceptional as a whole group,” said Dale. “I feel like I did well and wanted to show off my speed and make people miss [a tackle].

Freshman kicker Mason Wojtas put the icing on the cake for the Chaparrals’ victory after making a 42-yard field goal to secure a 48-19 victory over Aurora.

The Chaparrals improved to 7-1 and will take on Hocking College at 12 p.m. on Oct. 21 in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Freshman Ellie Cervantes defends the goalie.
Photo Gallery: Women's Soccer Falls to Rock Valley
Freshman back Julio Blanco kicks the ball.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Soccer Falls to Rock Valley
Sophomore running back Jaden McGill runs into the endzone for a touchdown.
Photo Gallery: COD Football Finishes Strong Against Aurora University JV
COD mens golf team poses for a portrait. (From left to right: Sam Sager, Anthony Regimand, Luke Pringle, Emilio Bedon, Grant Blum, Nick Horner, Jakob Schmidt, Hagan Rank. Photo provided by Jason Hyatt.)
Photo Gallery: Men's Golf Finishes Season Strong at St. Andrews
COD Women’s Volleyball Drops Two in Home Triangle Invitational
COD Women’s Volleyball Drops Two in Home Triangle Invitational
Photo provided by COD Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Riley Dravet
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *