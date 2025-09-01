Classified Staff at COD Officially File for Union Recognition

The classified staff at the College of DuPage (COD) has officially filed for union recognition with the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board (IELRB). After establishing themselves earlier this year as the COD Staff Union (CODSU), the filing marks the latest step in the months-long organizing effort to give student support staff members better working conditions and pay, as well as a stronger collective voice on campus.

“Having a seat at the table means having representation and the ability to speak directly to the administration,” Kim Still, a degree audit specialist in Veterans Services, said. “We’ve never had that before. Classified staff are the last employee group on campus to be unionized, which is why decisions have been made about us, but not with us. We want to change that.”

A 2024 compensation study helped trigger the push toward unionization. Many staff members said the study highlighted a lack of recognition and fairness in pay.

“We were so busy helping students and the community that we ignored ourselves,” Rio Almaria Saucedo, admissions representative in the Enrollment Center, said. “Seeing the compensation study made us pause and say, ‘This isn’t right. We need assistance, because who else will advocate for us?’”

Classified staff work alongside students outside the classroom, in areas such as student support, including Access and Accommodations and the Enrollment Center. With more than 600 members, they form one of the largest employee groups on campus.

“There has been huge support for us right away,” Still said. “This has been a really fast effort, and it just goes to show how many people are on board.”

Members tabled outside the Student Services Center (SSC) to raise awareness for their cause, Still said. To file, 30% of classified staff members had to sign authorization cards to confirm their interest and willingness to participate. CODSU exceeded that percentage.

“Once we’re certified, we’ll learn about negotiations and what the majority of staff feel is fair to prioritize,” Almaria Saucedo said. “It’s about feeling protected and valued. Community college is a community. It’s not just for students and teachers. It’s for everybody. I’ve seen so much young talent leave because they weren’t valued here. I want COD to be the place where people feel motivated, supported and able to grow, as it was when I started.”

At the July 17 Board of Trustees meeting, members of CODSU spoke during the public comment portion to share concerns and express hope for cooperation between the union, the administration and the board. Many union members left after making their statements.

Later in the meeting, Trustee Nick Howard addressed their early departure.

“This is the one meeting the classified staff should have stayed at; they would have gotten real points if they stayed the whole meeting,” Howard said, noting the meeting had been unusually brief.

The Courier reached out to the board for further comment on its stance. COD General Counsel Lilianna Kalin responded on behalf of the board.

“The board wholeheartedly supports and respects the rights of all employees to exercise their right to unionize,” Kalin wrote.

Now that the filing is official, the IELRB will review signatures to verify support for an election. If approved, classified staff will vote on whether to form a union, which would then allow them to begin negotiating a first contract.

“Ask any classified staff member, and they will tell you we love what we do,” Still said. “Classified staff have supported students and community members through ever-changing administrations and priorities, a continuous reduction in the number of staff, reduced benefits and a freeze in salary for many. We deserve better benefits; we deserve better wages, and we deserve to be heard.”

To learn more about CODSU, visit their website https://www.codsu.org/ for more details.