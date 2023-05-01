Chaparrals+Take+Two+Wins+Over+Eagles

The College of DuPage baseball team dominated the mound, the field and the batter’s box against Illinois Valley Community College Friday afternoon in both games of a doubleheader. With a synergy that overwhelmed the other team, the Chaparrals swept the Eagles at home, winning the first game 10-1 and shutting them out 8-0 in the second, making the Chap’s record 30-12.

“Our pitchers threw strikes; we played defense, and we swung the bat,” head baseball coach Bobby Wilson said. It’s a good recipe for success when you do all three of those things. We did all three things well today, so obviously we earned two [wins].”

Freshman pitcher Quinn Flanagan made his first start of the season, pitching through five and one-third innings in the second game. He threw three strikeouts, two walks and allowed three hits. He also didn’t give up any runs.

“To be honest, I was really jacked up on caffeine,” Flanagan said. “My heart was beating out of my chest, and I was shaking on the mound. It wasn’t really nerves; I was just jacked up. This feels good. I’ve been waiting to pitch all year, and they finally gave me a chance. I proved myself I think.”

The Chaparrals were able to get out of the second game quickly behind both Flanagan and sophomore pitcher Chris Villwock, who pitched through one and two-thirds of an inning. He threw one strikeout and allowed no hits or runs.

Sophomore outfielder Jason Cousineau recorded two hits and walked twice in six at-bats through both games. He also collected five RBIs.

“The atmosphere from our practices to [the Eagles’] practices was a lot different,” Cousineau said. “We probably take it a little more seriously than them. They probably knew coming in that they weren’t going to win. So they were just trying to have fun and hopefully come out with something to scrape. They couldn’t because we took it way more seriously than them. We definitely deserved to win.”

Sophomore outfielder Kyle Fenner recorded three hits, walked once and struck out once in seven at-bats through both games. He also scored four runs and collected three RBIs.

“Their pitchers threw strikes; we’ve just been taught how to hit and go the opposite way,” Fenner said. “The view wasn’t anything special today. The speed of the pitching wasn’t anything special today. We just hit the ball and played well.”

Sophomore infielder A.J. Taylor recorded four hits, walked once and struck out once in six at-bats through both games. He also scored four runs and collected two RBIs.

“Our pitchers threw more strikes,” Taylor said. “We got more outs. We didn’t make many mistakes on defense. We hit the ball a lot better than they did. We’re going to keep the energy high and keep rolling.”

The Chaparrals battle the McHenry County College Scots (35-8) at 2 p.m. on May 2 at the COD Baseball Field.