Chaparrals+Sweep+Hawks+in+Doubleheader

The College of DuPage softball team won two games over the Hawks to extend their win streak to four.

The College of DuPage softball team didn’t tire in their fifth consecutive doubleheader of the season against Harper College Friday afternoon. Through timely hitting and effective pitching, the Chaparrals swept the Hawks, winning 8-3 in the first game and 8-6 in the second. With these wins, COD raised their record to 13-3 and extended their winning streak to four.

“We played really well,” head softball coach Barry Froehle said. “Harper was a lot tougher than I thought they would be. They were a quality team, and we stuck it out and had to grind for our two wins today.”

Sophomore pitcher Amber Dasenbrock recorded four hits and scored three runs, hitting her first and second home run of the season in the second game. She also recorded five RBIs in seven collective at-bats.

“[Hitting homeruns] felt really good. Beforehand, my dad corrected my swing because I was popping up a lot,” she said. “I really took it personally, I took it to heart, and it showed. I was really happy to improve.”

Freshman outfielder Abby Collins recorded two hits and scored two runs in five at-bats through the two games. She also collected one RBI.

“We stayed up 100%,” Collins said. “Our effort was there; our communication was there. We hit players in too, and we didn’t really leave a lot of players on base.”

Sophomore infielder Raquel Procopio recorded three hits and scored three runs, hitting her second home run of the season. She also collected five RBIs in five collective at-bats.

“Right off the bat, I thought it was a line drive,” Procopio said. “I didn’t really see it, and then I thought it was going to hit the scoreboard. It felt good [to score] off the bat. I was seeing the ball really well in my first at-bat.”

Sophomore utility Carlee Baker recorded three hits and scored two runs in seven at-bats through the two games. She also collected two RBIs and two fielding errors.

“I definitely feel like we need to come out like how we did against Joliet compared to today,” Baker said. “We kind of came out a little slow [against Harper] and it took us a while to get going. If we come out how we did at Joliet, positive right away with lots of energy, I think we can take two wins [against the Pioneers.]”

The Chaparrals look to sweep their third consecutive doubleheader against the Prairie State College Pioneers with the first game starting at 12 p.m. on April 8 at Sarkisian Park.