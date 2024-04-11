Chaparral+Baseball+Prevails+Over+Scots

The College of DuPage baseball team held a nearly unshakable focus on April 10 against McHenry County College at home after a disappointing loss the day before. Committing no errors, the Chaparrals stayed ahead of the Scots on both sides of the field after taking a four-run lead in the fifth inning. COD took McHenry down 10-5, improving their record to 7-10.

“It was really nice to see the boys come out here and be able to flush yesterday,” assistant coach Matt Gould said. “It was not a good game at all. They came out here and played [against] another really good program. [McHenry] wins 40 games [in a season] all the time, so any time we’re able to get one against a team like that is something to be proud of.”

Hudson Williams, a freshman infielder, led the team offensively with two runs and a season-high total of seven RBIs. He slugged his second home run of the season to open the scoring for COD in the second inning. At the plate, he made three hits in four at-bats.

“Everyone wants to have a good game, but that might be the best game I’ve ever played in my life,” Williams said. “I’ve been really struggling hitting recently, especially with confidence in the box, and that’s a big part of this game. My coaches have been working with me. My teammates have been lifting me up when I need it, so it felt good to be able to do that for them.”

Freshman pitcher Eddie Scaccia earned his second win of the season over the Scots. This was the fourth game he started this season, and he pitched through five innings. He threw five strikeouts and two walks but gave up six hits and four runs. Four of his strikeouts were against the first eight batters he faced.

“I’ve been working on the mental side of [my game],” Scaccia said. “Not being too high, not being too low and just keep throwing. That’s how you get outs. I just need to keep the team going. Nothing really matters as long as we’re winning, so I keep pushing through.”

Offensively, Aden Aukland boosted the Chaps’ confidence. He scored three runs and made two hits, both of which were doubles. He recorded two hits in four at-bats but struck out once. The sophomore outfielder noticed a significant improvement in a short amount of time between their games against Joliet Junior College and McHenry.

“It’s an overall team win,” Aukland said. “There were no errors, and everyone was doing their jobs offensively. Unlike yesterday, we got the big hits when we needed them, so that definitely helped.”

Freshman infielder Jack Wade recorded three hits and one strikeout in five at-bats from the designated hitter position. Shifting from first baseman in their previous games to the DH against the Scots, Wade said it was easier to focus on his offensive game.

“I’ve got to stay locked in a lot more,” Wade said. “On first [base], you’re always locked in on both sides. I was in the dugout, so I was looking at hitters to see what I could do better in my next at-bats.”

COD baseball is back on the road in a doubleheader against the Elgin Community College Spartans. The Chaps take the field for game one at 2 p.m. on April 11 in Elgin, Ill.