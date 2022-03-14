Body Found at Pratt’s Wayne Woods Identified

The body of a 26-year-old from Round Lake was found just off Munger Road.

Local police recently located a dead body in a DuPage County forest preserve just off of Munger Road, an area best known for local ghost stories about a fatal train-bus crash.

DuPage County officials identified the body, found in the Wayne portion of Pratt’s Wayne Woods, as Francisco Zavala Farfan.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the body and is currently investigating the death of the 26-year-old from Round Lake, in conjunction with the Forest Preserve Police and MERIT investigation team.

DuPage County Forest Preserve Police Chief David Peterson did not respond to an interview request sent March 10 seeking more information about how the public can assist with any information.