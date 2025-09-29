Bible Study at COD Brings The Community Together

Samuel Abraham, a member of College of DuPage (COD)’s Christians on Campus Bible Study group, summed up the goal of their group perfectly with one line: “It’s about having a home, and having God help you through all of it.”

Abraham has been a member of the Bible study club for about a year now, and it has already changed his life for the better. He first learned about the club through COD’s website in fall 2024 and has been coming to nearly every meeting since. He grew up as a Christian, and he was eager to be a part of a bigger group that could appreciate his beliefs.

“I feel like I’ve met a lot of great people here,” said Abraham about his time with them.

Abraham explained that there is a connection between his school studies and his faith. He is a Psychology major, and Abraham hopes that understanding psychology can empower him to help others and to support fellow Christians.

“It helps me to relate to other people,” Abraham explained. “It’s about trying to be a better person, to come out of my shell helping people, and get to know people more.”

Bible Study is more than just a “student club;” it’s a small community in itself, averaging 40 to 50 people who come together to share their faith. With so many members, attendees had to group up in smaller tables to ensure everyone would have their chance to speak. Instead of having one person preach to the rest of the group like a “traditional” church setting, the group began by singing a hymn called “Jesus Lord, I’m Captured By Thy Beauty” praying for unity among Christians to pursue safety in God’s love.

Most of the meeting consisted of reading Chapter Five of the Gospel of Luke together and discussing the meaning. The reading delved into the story of Jesus dining with the Pharisees, and how he was criticized by others for showing kindness to sinners who did not follow the laws of the traditional Hebrew faith. When confronted by them, Jesus explained that he was not here to judge others for breaking from religious law, but to help them find their way back into the light of God. He answered their anger with patience, and their ignorance with truth.

The goal of this meeting was not to enforce doctrine but to help club members learn and appreciate Jesus Christ’s love.

Bible Study is many things for these students. It’s a way to express their beliefs, a safe space, a social club to meet fellow students and a way for the members to grow as people. There was an emphasis on following Christ’s teachings to “…love thy neighbor as thyself.”

Coleman McDonagh, president of the Bible Study group, emphasized the importance of a connection with God over organized religion. Their group is not directly affiliated with any church and is entirely student-driven. He was very humble about his own organization and even downplayed his own title as president.

“It’s just a name. There’s no hierarchy,” said McDonagh. “We all work together.”

McDonagh explained that the purpose of their study group is to help students experience a “subjective personal relationship with God.” To him, this means finding salvation and happiness in life through prayer rather than a reliance on the doctrine of an organized religion.

Towards the end of the meeting, McDonagh encouraged the members to move past old religious doctrines and to pursue a personal relationship with God to help them through their everyday lives. In Luke 5:37, this is compared to pouring wine into new wineskins, so that people can have a fresh start in life.

Club adviser Alan Arico stayed after the meeting ended to speak about theology a bit more in-depth. Arico emphasized one goal of their group several times through many different conversations: the importance of a good life through God.

“We focus on life, life experience and the life in the Bible,” he said.

Over the years, Arico noticed a certain “seeking” among students who feel the need for spiritual fulfillment. For him, one of the many reasons this work matters to him is helping people experience the joy of feeling loved and cared for by God. He helped to start this organization to create a Gospel outreach to fulfill this need he saw in the community.

Members of Bible Study expressed slightly different reasons for their joining and how they got there, but they all shared one thing: their faith. Each of them had a particular need in their lives that Christ helped to fulfill.

Abraham had one comment about his community: “Anyone who’s lost in life or wants to meet people can come here.”

Christians on Campus Bible Study meets every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Berg Instructional Center (BIC) room 1445. Interested students can find them on Instagram by searching Christians on Campus at COD.