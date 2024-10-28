Athlete of the Week: Teegan Roach

Name: Teegan Roach

Sport: Basketball

Position: Forward/Center

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Elmhurst

High School: York High School

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing basketball?

Teegan Roach: I honestly feel like I’ve played since I could walk, but I really started taking basketball seriously in sixth grade in middle school. Before that, I just did a bunch of camps and stuff like that.

LG: How does being an athlete make you a better person and what keeps you motivated?

TR: Basketball has taught me how to work with many different people in many different situations. I’ve found that it creates a different understanding for difficulties and how to overcome them. I stay motivated by my goals, and my goal is to play at the next level after this. So, that’s my biggest motivator.

LG: How do you plan to make basketball a part of your life long-term?

TR: Talking about those goals and things that I’ve learned, that’s my biggest thing I want to take out of basketball. How I treat other people and how I work with other people. A lot of the things that I’ve learned about other people and how to work with them are what is going to be really important for me when I move onto the next level or even move onto a corporate job or wherever I end up.

LG: How have your coaches helped you?

TR: My coaches have supported me through everything. Actually, out of high school, I didn’t want to play basketball anymore, and they gave me a new motivation that I didn’t know that I had or needed to continue playing and want to continue playing. And they have a lot of faith in me, which is something that I really needed and really love and appreciate out of them.

LG: How do your teammates make practice fun?

TR: All of them have such different personalities and are so entertaining. My favorite part of practice is getting to spend time with all of them. They all work so hard. And it’s not just always about basketball. We get to support each other, hang out and have a good time. But also work hard and hopefully reach our goal of getting a regional or national title.

LG: Do you have any advice for young girls just starting out in basketball?

TR: To never give up. It’s going to get hard sometimes and you’ll face difficulties. But if you really, truly love the sport and you’re learning to love the sport, just keep with it no matter how difficult it may get.

LG: What has been your greatest accomplishment so far?

TR: Honestly, making it here. It seems silly, but I get to play two college-level sports and I get to keep up with my grades. I got to be an All-American in track and I’m getting another chance at basketball. Hopefully, that will continue on to another school, and that’s something I’m really, really proud of.

LG: Who has been your biggest supporter?

TR: My parents. They have supported me through everything. Any extra training session I wanted to go to, or college showcase, or whatever the case may be. They have been behind me the entire time, supporting me and rooting for me. I can’t thank them enough for everything that they’ve done for me.

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

TR: In five years, I see myself hopefully working some sort of business job. I want to move down to the south, maybe Texas, starting my own life and doing my own things. Just kind of really making a name for myself.

LG: What’s your idea of a perfect weekend?

TR: Definitely getting some rest time. Doing two sports is crazy. I’m training three to four times a day. So my perfect weekend is honestly just me on the couch watching a movie with my dogs and my family. But that’s about it.

LG: What one word best describes you?

TR: I would say either hardworking or determined. I don’t really believe in giving up. I want to reach the goals that I’ve set for myself and because of that, I think hardworking or determined is a good word to describe me.

LG: Thank you very much, Teegen.

TR: Thank you, Lily.