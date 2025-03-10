Athlete of the Week: Reana Del Angel

Name: Raena Del Angel

Sport: Softball

Position: Infielder – Third Base and Catcher

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Aurora

High School: Wilmington High School

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing softball?

Raena Del Angel: I started as pretty much as soon I could. I played tee ball around five or six and then I’ve played ever since then. I started playing travel when I was nine. And now I play in college.

LG: What has softball taught you about testing your personal limits?

RDA: I realized that softball is more of a mental game than anything. I definitely have to know when to be strong mentally and not just physically. Softball has really made me push myself and realize that if I want to be a good player and a good teammate, I have to put in extra work.

LG: How have your coaches helped you?

RDA: [Coach] Barry [Froehle] has especially helped me a ton. I transferred from a school in Wisconsin last spring semester. Honestly, I came here not even sure if I wanted to keep playing softball because I had a negative experience at my last school. But Barry really pushed me to see things a little differently. I love his coaching style. He makes softball fun. He doesn’t make it feel like a chore.

LG: How do you manage your athletic responsibilities with school and other activities?

RDA: We always say that you are a student first, then an athlete. So I make sure I give myself plenty of time to do my homework. I like to make myself a planner so I know exactly what my schedule looks like so I can make sure I’m fitting in time to study.

LG: Last season you led the school in homeruns, scored 18 runs, and drove in a team-high of 37 runs. What has been your greatest accomplishment in softball so far?

RDA: Honestly, this sounds cheesy, but I would say just making it to college. I feel like I’ve had a lot of hardships along the way. I’ve had injuries. I’ve had self doubt. I’ve had all of it. So I feel like outside of a statistical point of view, I would definitely say just making it to college in general and pushing myself past what I thought I could do.

LG: What are your goals with softball?

RDA: For this season since it’s most likely my last season, because I don’t think I’m going to go anywhere after this, definitely just end on a positive note. I will try my hardest, be a good teammate and be a good leader. Obviously I want to win of course. So I would say that my goal overall is just to have a good solid season and leave everything I have on the field.

LG: What is your favorite time of year?

RDA: Definitely the summer. I love the summer. I love the spring into the summer.

LG: What is your favorite food?

RDA: Hmm, that’s a good question. I don’t have one specific favorite food. My mom’s a really good cook, so if I had to pick one thing, I’ve got to say that it would be her biscuits and gravy. But not anyone’s – it has to be my mom’s biscuits and gravy.

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

RDA: Right now I’m going to school to be a radiology technologist. So I’m hoping to be working as a rad tech. My dream is to move to Tennessee. I don’t know if I’ll do that in five years, but I’ve always wanted to live in Tennessee. So, just working and establishing my life.

LG: What one word best describes you?

RDA: This one’s tough. I would say sympathetic. I feel everyone’s feelings, I think. I have a soft spot in my heart for everyone. I always try to keep a positive outlook. So maybe positive would be a word to describe me. I always try to see the good in things.

LG: Thank you very much!

RDA: Of course! Thank you.