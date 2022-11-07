An exclusive interview with Megan Piper about the women’s tennis team going to Nationals, which earned her a spot as Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the Week: Megan Piper

Lily Goodfellow, Sports Writer

Sports: COD Women’s Tennis

Year in school: Freshman

Hometown: Aurora, IL

High School: Waubonsie Valley

Lily Goodfellow: I heard you are going to Nationals in Georgia this weekend [November 5-6]. Can you tell me more about that?

Megan Piper: We’re going to Nationals for all Division 3 junior colleges. Thursday morning we’re leaving for Atlanta. We’re going to play Nationals on Friday and Saturday. We’re coming back Sunday night. Hopefully we’re gonna win some, if not, we’re gonna win the whole thing. I’m really confident with us; We’ve been improving as a team, our dynamics have been improving so we are very in sync with one another.

I looked at the bracket from last year to see what schools were there and what their records are, at least from last year because then you can get a hint of what they’re like. In high school, my team didn’t go to state or win conference or anything like that, so this is my first big tournament.

LG: Do you compete in singles or doubles?

MP: Because we only have four girls on the team this year, which from what I’ve heard is an improvement from last year when there were only two. So we doubled in numbers. Everyone has to play both singles or doubles.

LG: With just four people on the team, how is the group dynamic?

MP: We’re great. We’re planning on doing things together after the season. Emily, who is the only sophomore on the team (everyone else is a freshman), is leaving us next year. So we’re already planning stuff with her for after that. We all have a really good dynamic.

LG: When did you start playing tennis?

MP: I started playing my sophomore year of high school. Originally I wasn’t even really into tennis. What had happened was that my dad played tennis at the courts at my high school, and he asked me to ask the coach when their practices were over. And he [the coach] said, “Hey, if you want to come down and hit and just try it out, you can.” And I fell in love with it.

LG: What has tennis taught you about testing your personal limits?

MP: Mainly speed, because getting across courts, especially in singles, can be very difficult. So being able to be prepared and be ready to go, that has tested me a lot. Because at the beginning of my playing I was slow to get shots and to get across the court. So it’s helped me with speed and it’s helped with my agility.

LG: When you are losing in a match, what do you do to stay motivated?

MP: I take a moment to take a deep breath and drink some water. I stretch out and move my fingers around, do some shoulder circles and try to relax. I think “if this is how it’s going to go, it’s how it’s going to go.” But there is always that chance to get back up there.

LG: What do you do to relax?

MP: Outside of sports I read or draw and listen to music.

LG: What are your future goals in school and sports?

MP: I want to transfer and want to go to Concordia or University of St. Francis or even UIC, and I hope to play tennis there. I know that’s gonna be a lot harder than playing for COD, but I am willing to do the work to get up there [to that level of play]. I am going to school to become an elementary school teacher, so that’s my after-school goals. I do hope to play tennis at UIC, but I think after that I’ll want to still play but I won’t be as competitive.

LG: What one word best describes you?

MP: I’m not sure how to describe myself, but my friends call me resilient and call me energetic. Just a lot of big energy.

LG: Thank you, Megan. Good luck at Nationals!