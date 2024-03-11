Athlete of the Week: Lindsey Onnenzi

Name: Lindsey Onnenzi

Sport: Softball

Position: Infielder

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Medinah

High School: Lake Park High School

LG: When did you start playing softball?

LO: I started playing softball when I was five years old. I played in-house for my park district for three years and then I started playing travel at nine years old up until 18.

LG: When did the softball season start and how have you trained in the preseason?

LO: We are going to Florida next week. Our first game here is on March 22, but we play on the 13th in Florida. Preseason, I went to the gym a lot on my own. We started in January at COD, and we started training as a team. We would practice and lift three to four days a week.

LG: What is your favorite memory as a softball player?

LO: In high school, we were down 12 runs, but then we came back and won, so that was huge. I have two favorite memories at COD from last year. I hit three home runs in one game, so that was really cool. My other favorite memory is I was in a really bad slump. I wasn’t doing well, and then all of a sudden, I hit a grand slam off the scoreboard to get the lead in the game.

LG: Have you ever hit a grand slam before?

LO: I had not. I’d only hit four home runs up until COD. I hit eight last year!

LG: What has softball taught you about testing your personal limits?

LO: Softball has done a lot for me. I think it has done a lot to help with my mental game, and the game overall helps me push myself. You have to realize there are people who are better than you and you have to be determined in order to be good. You have to have a good mindset at all times because so many things can get in the way. I feel that it’s taught me the importance of always being positive and being eager and having the drive to get better and having something to focus on.

LG: What have you learned about teamwork from your experience in softball?

LO: Teamwork is a huge thing in softball. I feel like we have to rely on our teammates to get plays done. So knowing your teammates and having good team chemistry is really important in softball.

LG: Do you have that team chemistry here at COD?

LO: Yeah. The coach relies on us to build it ourselves, which is nice because that grows it more. Last year, we really did have good team chemistry. Everyone was happy, and we had a good environment. This year, it seems the same way, but the team hasn’t started yet, so hopefully it’s the same.

LG: Do you enjoy any other sports?

LO: I used to play basketball, but I stopped after high school.

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

LO: In five years I hope to be working. I want to be a gym teacher and a softball coach as well. I want to major in physical education and minor in nutrition.

LG: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be and why?

LO: I honestly don’t even know. I really like music, so maybe an artist, like Zach Bryan and Noah Kahan. Those are just my favorite artists, but I don’t really have any favorite celebrities or anything.

LG: What is your dream vacation?

LO: I really want to go to Iceland. My brother just went, and it looks gorgeous.

LG: What one word best describes you?

LO: I don’t know. I’m not loud, but I’m approachable, and I like to laugh, and I like to have fun, and I try to look for the positives in everything. So if you could put that in one word, I don’t know what that would be.

LG: Thank you very much!

LO: Of course, thank you!