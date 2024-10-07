Athlete of the Week: Justin Bland

Name: Justin Bland

Sport: Football

Position: Quarterback

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Carol Stream

High School: Glenbard North High School

Lily Goodfellow: How old were you when you started playing football and how did you get started?

Justin Bland: I was 8 years old when I first started playing real football. But the first time I remember playing actual football I was four. It started out with my cousin, we used to play football, so he inspired me.

LG: How did you decide to play football in college and do you hope to play after COD?

JB: I didn’t think I was going to play after high school until one of the coaches here texted me and asked me if I wanted an opportunity here. So when he told me, I wanted to come play and I took the offer. And yes, I am looking to play football after COD. Hopefully, I can make it big time and go to the league. That’s the goal.

LG: How do you think the team will do this season?

JB: I think we will go for another national championship. Get another ring. We can just keep the train moving like it’s been doing ever since the first time they won. I think we’ll go four times back to back to back to back and get another one.

LG: What has football taught you about testing your limits?

JB: At times when we do conditioning, or we do a certain drill that I may not like the best. When we go through those drills, even if I don’t like them, it will push me to get it done and do it the right way. I get the fundamentals of it to where I can apply it to a game. So even if I don’t like it or it feels like too much, I always think “What’s the end result and what’s the goal?” I focus on that we’re doing it for a reason and there’s a purpose for it.

LG: What does your nutrition look like during the football season?

JB: Every morning I start with a fruit smoothie or a fruit drink. And if I don’t have a fruit drink, then I have an apple. Throughout the middle of the day, I’ll go get something small like a little sandwich or a garden salad. I don’t eat junk food.

LG: Do you have a hero?

JB: No, I don’t have a hero. I think of myself as my hero. Because if I have myself, then I can’t have anybody else.

LG: What is your idea of a perfect weekend?

JB: Playing football. Having a football game, regardless of if it’s a win or loss, that weekend is complete for me. If I play football, that’s all I care about.

LG: Where is your favorite place?

JB: That’s a great question. This may sound like a typical athlete answer, but honestly, my favorite place to be is the football field. I’d rather be at the football field all day than be anywhere else. If I’m on the field, I’m at peace.

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

JB: I see myself getting drafted, walking across that NFL stage when my name is called. That’s what I’ve wanted to do ever since I was young.

LG: What one word best describes you?

JB: Motivated. Always motivated. No matter what it is. It could be the smallest thing. But it will motivate me just to be better.

LG: Thank you very much, Justin.

JB: Thank you. I appreciate you.