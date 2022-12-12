An exclusive interview with Gavin Sukup, whose performance as the quarterback for the football team earned them the Division III National Championship title and a spot as Athlete of the Week.

Athlete of the Week: Gavin Sukup

Sport: Football

Position: Quarterback

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Seward, Nebraska

High School: Seward High School

Lily Goodfellow: Congratulations on the amazing season and championship. What was your favorite moment of the season?

Gavin Sukup: Some of my teammates might disagree, but I’d say the long trip to Georgia. It was fun bonding with teammates. It was a fun trip overall even though we lost on a last second field goal.

LG: As a freshman and coming into the championship game as the reigning champs, did that add to your nerves?

GS: Not really. The coaching staff didn’t really make it out to be a big game like that and neither did my teammates. We were confident in ourselves and knew we could just go out and do what we do and we’re hard to beat that way.

LG: When did you start playing football?

GS: I started playing football when I was 12, so a little later than most kids on the team, but I don’t think it made any difference.

LG: What motivates you?

GS: I think I’m better than a lot of colleges thought I was when I was coming out of high school. So I came here to try and get to a higher division of playing football.

LG: Who are some of your role models in football?

GS: I’d say Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s quarterback. He’s a small guy, really good and really smart.

LG: Do you play any other sports?

GS: Not anymore, but in high school and growing up I played lacrosse, basketball, baseball, track, wrestling. Really, just anything I could get my hands on.

LG: What are your goals with school and sports?

GS: To go to college for free, not have to worry about tuition and just be the best player I can be. I plan to study Communications and I want to coach someday.

LG: What are some of your favorite hobbies?

GS: You can’t really do them around here, I suppose, but definitely mountain biking, skiing, climbing. Anything in the mountains, really.

LG: Nebraska doesn’t have mountains. So where do you typically go when you want to do those activities?

GS: I’ve been to Colorado multiple times doing stuff with my uncle and then the past few years I’ve gone with friends up to South Dakota to ski. The next place I want to go is the Appalachians, since I’ve been to the Rockies and the Black Hills.

LG: Is it hard to be so far away from home?

GS: No. I feel like the coaching staff here, and my fellow teammates, really understand that to be a good team it needs to feel more like family. So that makes it easy to go day to day with these guys.

LG: What is your favorite meal?

GS: My mom makes really good homemade pizzas, so probably those. But out of what I make, the one that I like the best is chicken alfredo.

LG: What one word best describes you?

GS: Fearless.

LG: Thank you, Gavin!