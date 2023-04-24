An exclusive interview with David Marshall, whose recent scholarship to play D1 baseball next year earned him a spot for Athlete of the Week.

Athlete of the week: David Marshall

Sport: Baseball

Position: Infielder

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Downers Grove

High School: Downers Grove North

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing baseball and how did you decide to play at COD?

David Marshall: I started playing baseball probably when I was five, maybe six years old. I lived in Bensenville before I moved here and I went through travel programs. Then I went to Downers Grove North and played baseball there at the varsity level for all four years, except for Covid, so actually it was three. And then I was actually committed to Dubuque University and I ended up de-committing because Coach Bobby Wilson told me to come here. It was one of the best decisions of my life.

LG: Do you have any rituals before a game?

DM: Yeah, I don’t like to eat before a game. I don’t like to eat hardly anything for twelve hours before a game. I’m kind of weird like that. And on the way to games, I’m all about Rihanna. I only listen to Rihanna before games. That’s all I can listen to.

LG: How do you think the team will do this season?

DM: We’re doing really well right now. We’ve had some kinks in the last few games, including myself. We had a couple of tough games, but we’re bouncing back. I have confidence in our team.

LG: What is the most memorable game you’ve played in?

DM: It’s the only one I talk about. In fifth grade, back in Bensenville before we moved, we had a park district team and I was standing in the on-deck circle. The coach told me I was going to go up there and hit a walk-off and win the game. And I actually did that. That memory with my dad, and my grandfather who passed away soon after that, was just awesome. It’s one of my favorite memories and I still think about it every day.

LG: What has baseball taught you about testing your personal limits?

DM: Baseball can be horrible. I love the game, but man, it gets into my head very easily, probably like every other player in the game. It tests limits for life, too. I’ve learned so much for life after baseball, like how to be a good person, how to be a good co-worker, a good teammate, all of that. I’m really glad that I actually kept on playing because a lot of people quit at earlier ages.

LG: Are you a Cubs or Sox fan and why?

DM: I’m a diehard White Sox fan. I love the White Sox. My grandfather was a diehard White Sox fan, and my family grew up White Sox fans with him. It’s all I watch. I hate the Cubs.

LG: I actually just got a job working for the Cubs.

DM: Really? That’s awesome! I wish I worked for the Sox!

LG: Who do you most admire?

DM: My father. My dad knows how to get things done. He does everything around the house, whether it’s for my mom or my two older brothers. If we have something wrong, he’s going to fix it. In his mind, there is always a way to fix things. He’s just an awesome person to look up to. And my grandfather, my mom’s dad, was the same way. Those are the two people I’ve learned the most from and I continue to look up to.

LG: What are your goals for baseball?

DM: I want so badly to bring the National Championship here. Last year was probably one of the worst days in my life when we were in the regional championship. My buddies and I didn’t have a very good game. I still think about that and bringing the championship here. But for myself moving on, I always want to play baseball as long as I can, because you don’t really get to do that as you get older.

LG: What are your plans for next year?

DM: Next year, I’m going to be attending St. Bonaventure University in New York to play baseball in the Atlantic 10 Conference, so I’m very stoked and excited about that. I’m looking forward to getting away from home. I don’t really want to go away from my family, but I think it will be cool to meet some new people and grow a new family out there. I think that will be fun.

LG: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

DM: I tell my family and my girlfriend this a lot. I really want to go to Bora-Bora. I’ve seen it all over my Instagram and the clear water and the water villas that they have, where you can just be sitting on the couch and look down and see all the fish. I’m a big fishing guy too, so I think it would be awesome. I love good weather.

LG: What’s your idea of a perfect weekend?

DM: I’ve got to throw 18 holes of golf in there somewhere, but spending time with my family, my friends, my girlfriend – everyone together, cooking out in my backyard. I love my backyard. We have a pool, so just sitting out there and hanging with everybody. And maybe some baseball in there too. So baseball, golf, friends and family. That’s all I can ask for.

LG: What one word best describes you?

DM: It’s a hard question to answer by myself. I would like to think of myself as an underdog. I was underestimated when I was younger, as a person and in sports. So I’m still trying to prove people wrong. I’m also a very funny guy. I don’t like to take things seriously and I like to have fun. So I guess those are two ways to describe myself, as an underdog and fun.

LG: Thank you so much, David.

DM: No problem!