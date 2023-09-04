Athlete of the Week: Cyd Martinez

Name: Cyd Martinez

Sport: Volleyball

Position: Libero/Defensive Specialist

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Darien

High School: Marist High School

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing volleyball and how did you become a libero?

Cyd Martinez: I started playing when I was about ten years old. At that age, I was doing club volleyball, and I played club volleyball up until I was 18. During my whole club experience, I wasn’t always a libero. From the age of 10up until 15, I was an outside hitter. At the age of 16, I made the switch to become a libero and defensive specialist. That year I worked really hard in that position and ended up loving it, so I stuck with that.

LG: What are you most excited about for this upcoming year?

CM: I am really excited to use and have different components in this season, especially because I was part of this program last year. I was able to see what that brought to us and this year I’m able to do the same thing, even though it’s not quite exactly the same. But to work with and learn from other people as well.

LG: What does your training schedule look like?

CM: Our training schedule is Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and sometimes Friday. Game days have varied a little bit, and on game days we don’t usually practice. We practice for two hours and one hour for strength training.

LG: What are your greatest accomplishments in volleyball?

CM: One of my greatest accomplishments was here last year when we won a national championship. That was amazing. I felt that was a great team effort, and I was so happy to be a part of that. I consider that a personal accomplishment as well.

LG: What is your biggest goal with volleyball?

CM: Honestly, it’s just to keep learning and having fun. At this point, I would say this is my last year playing unless something happens. I’m still open to continuing playing. But realistically, my goal is just to keep learning and keep working hard at whatever it is that I do.

LG: What has being an athlete taught you about testing your personal limits?

CM: It’s taught me about the physical aspect of how much you can really do, how much you can push yourself to succeed. It has also taught me about time management and patience with myself, especially with going to school at the same time, coaching and playing. It’s taught me to just let go of some of the outside things in my life and focus on volleyball because I do have so much fun with that.

LG: You mentioned coaching. Do you help coach?

CM: Last year was my first coaching season and I coach at the club I’ve played for my entire life. They have a facility in Woodridge and McCook, and I just go back and forth.

LG: When you’re losing a game or things aren’t going well on the court, what motivates you?

CM: Honestly, I just go back to thinking about what I’ve accomplished personally, and I try to bring that to other girls as well. It’s like, “We are down right now, but that doesn’t mean that we are going to be down for the whole game.” A lot of it in volleyball is momentum, and once we don’t have it doesn’t mean that we can’t get it back. So that’s really motivating because you can switch a game with one point and it really does make a difference.

LG: What is your favorite food?

CM: That’s a hard one. I’d say pasta salad.

LG: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

CM: Somewhere tropical. Let’s say Bora-Bora.

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

CM: I am going to school for dental hygiene, so I do see myself already working in an office, and maybe there for already two years because the program here (so I don’t have to transfer) is pretty quick. I should be done in two and a half years, so in five years I will be working.

LG: Do you think you’ll continue coaching too?

CM: For sure! I do see myself fitting that into my schedule, especially seeing how it went last season and knowing how flexible they [1st Alliance/Lions Jrs. Volleyball Club] are. I think I’ll be able to do it and I think it would be really fun.

LG: What one word best describes you?

CM: I’d say hardworking.

LG: Thank you very much, Cyd!

CM: Thank you!