An exclusive interview with Anthony Eddy as he explains his various accomplishments, which earned him a spot as Athlete of the Week.

Athlete of the Week: Anthony Eddy

Sports: COD Cross Country and Track and Field

Year in school: Sophomore

Hometown: Aurora, IL

High School: West Aurora High School

Lily Goodfellow: Congratulations on being All-American. Can you explain what that means?

Anthony Eddy: All-American can mean quite a few different things depending on who you are. Not only does it show your accomplishment in the race, but for being an athlete, it is something that we hold very prideful. It lets us know all the hard work that we’ve been putting in actually resulted in something and we have a title that goes along with it.

Before you can get to the All-American status, you have to hit a qualifying time to go down to Nationals. And then when you’re there, in the finals of that event it’s usually if you place one through three. For me, I was an All-American in the 4×800 because we took second place, and then I took second in the 1500 with a 4:09.

LG: When did you start running competitively?

AE: I started running competitively in my 7th grade year in middle school. I did it through 7th and 8th grade and then I got hurt. So I stopped my freshman year and sophomore year in high school and then I started back in my junior year and I have been running ever since.

LG: What was your injury?

AE: It was a crazy injury. During my eighth grade year in a cross country race, we were running like any normal race and they had us funneled into a tight area and I ended up getting tripped. I fell and someone was wearing spikes and ended up stepping on my arm. So I got over 22 stitches and still have a large scar on my arm. After it healed, I could run again, but I was just nervous to have it happen again. Even now at the start of cross country races I get nervous about getting tripped up again. Other than that I have been lucky to not have any serious running injuries.

LG: What is your favorite event?

AE: This is a tough choice. I probably would have to say the 800 meters, although I do have a love for the 1500 meters after last year.

LG: What do you listen to while running and training? Is there certain music that motivates you?

AE: That’s a good question. I think for me personally usually rap music is my go-to for working out and trying to get going or get myself ready and locked in. But it also depends on how I’m really feeling that day. Sometimes I’ll slow it down and play some different music, maybe R&B. But whatever it is, the music helps a lot when you’re trying to get ready for that race because the nerves and tensions are high. So I just don some headphones and let all the sound disappear and just focus and get locked in.

LG: What are some of your rituals before a big meet?

AE: Gotta have a PB&J. Peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a must have before a race. And Gatorade. And I usually eat some rice cakes before too for some quick carbohydrates. Usually before a race I kind of just talk myself through the plan of my race. I tell myself, ‘this is my plan, this is how I’m going to go in,’ and then I tell myself that at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what the time is, it just matters that I’m going out there competing and trying to get better every single day.

LG: What is your daily routine during the cross country and track seasons?

AE: Our daily routine consists of our regular runs and our workout days. The split that we have been doing now is Sunday is a long run day. So for me, I’m going 13-14 miles. Monday will be an easy run of 40 minutes, then workout on Tuesday, Wednesday will be modified long runs so maybe 8-9 miles, and then another easy run on Thursday and workout on Friday. Usually there’s a meet on Saturday.

LG: Who are some of your role models in sports?

AE: A good role model for me personally that I grew up with would probably have to be Derrick Rose. He’s been through a lot of injuries and came back and still been true to himself and still had a love for the game and not lost it. As for track, someone who I look up to is Noah Lyles. He’s a 200 meter runner. He gives it all he has every single time he’s out there. And to be on that level competing but also to be thankful and humble about the way he competes and the times that he gets and awards that he has, I don’t think there’s anyone much better to look up to than that.

LG: What is the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach?

AE: The best piece of advice I got from a coach was to just take things day by day. We’re not always going to have the best workout all the time, we’re not always going to be seeing our progress all the time, but as long as you stay disciplined and just keep at it, the results will come along with that.

LG: What is one word that best describes you?

AE: I think it would probably be hungry, and what I mean by that is always being hungry and wanting for more. Not being content with where you are and that there is always room to improve, room to grow. You can constantly look at something and try to improve on it, because no one’s perfect, and as long as we continue to try to better ourselves, that’s a good thing in my eyes.

LG: Thank you, Anthony!