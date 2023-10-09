Athlete of the Week: Anna Odisho

Name: Anna Odisho

Sport: Soccer

Position: Forward/Attacking Midfielder

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Roselle

High School: Lake Park

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing soccer?

Anna Odisho: I started playing soccer when I was about 12, which is kind of late. But I started at 12 in a rec league. I played one season with a rec team to see if I liked it and then after that, I bounced from club team to club team. I played three years on varsity in high school, and I didn’t play my senior year. But I was always at a club.

LG: Have you dealt with any injuries?

AO: I never had a serious injury. Most of my injuries were like rolling an ankle or something like that.

LG: What does your nutrition plan look like during the soccer season?

AO: I try to focus on taking in a lot of protein. So, my meals are more protein-rich than carbs, and I try to get protein shakes in a day.

LG: How do you manage your athletic responsibilities with school and other activities?

AO: I try to have a routine because it’s just easier to get my stuff when I know what I’m doing and what I need to get done. So definitely having a routine helps.

LG: Do you think attitude is a factor in winning?

AO: Oh yeah, definitely. Attitude is a big part of winning. You can be having a really bad game or having a really good game and it just depends on the way you carry yourself in the game.

LG: What’s the biggest disappointment you’ve ever had to face in soccer?

AO: The biggest disappointment is probably not making the playoffs last year. We had one final game to decide playoffs at the end of the season, and we needed to score five goals. We ended up scoring five, but we got scored on by one, so it didn’t count. So that was really disappointing.

LG: What is the best advice you’ve ever received from a coach?

AO: I don’t know. The best advice I got this year was from Coach Hanna. He told us if you’re ever angry about a situation, you stay mad about it for 45 minutes and then you have to forget it. Because you just have to move on from it. That’s probably the best advice I’ve had from this year.

LG: Was Coach Hanna talking about when you’re angry about something that happens in a game or about anything?

AO: Probably both. He told us about it after a game, but he also said that he carries it with him in life. I think it’s a really great thing to utilize because 45 minutes of your life is different from a whole lifetime.

LG: What are your plans after COD? Do you hope to continue playing soccer?

AO: Yeah, definitely. I am hoping to transfer to the Division 2 level and definitely keep playing. I want to finish my degree in construction management and hopefully, one day play professionally.

LG: That’s great. So, maybe we’ll be watching you at a Red Stars game someday?

AO: Maybe! I’ll save you some tickets!

LG: What is your favorite food?

AO: Probably a burger and fries.

LG: What is your proudest moment?

AO: I don’t know. I don’t think I have one yet.

LG: What one word best describes you?

AO: Energetic.

LG: Thank you, Anna!

AO: Thank you so much.