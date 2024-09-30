Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Basford

Name: Alyssa Basford

Sport: Soccer

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Lombard

High School: Willowbrook High School

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing soccer and how did you decide to play in college?

Alyssa Basford: I’ve been playing since I was five years old. And I knew I wanted to stay home, close to my family, so I already knew that I was going to COD. Coach Hanna reached out and asked if I was interested in playing, I figured I might as well give it a try. That’s why I started playing at COD.

LG: What position do you play?

AB: I play center back.

LG: What commitment does soccer take? What does an average week look like during the season?

AB: It’s a pretty big commitment, especially in the season because we have practice every day and we have multiple games a week. Usually, I start my days off with all of my classes in the morning so I get those out of the way. Then we have practice from 1 to 3 every day and then we lift [weights] on Mondays and Fridays as well. So I usually don’t get home until around 4 every day.

LG: How have your coaches helped you?

AB: Well, one thing I like about Coach Hanna and Coach Mike [Bona] is that they’re very understanding. If you have an issue, they want you to be honest and they’re very open to receiving criticism. If there’s something you didn’t like, they want you to tell them that. So they’re very open, they’re very understanding, which I like because it’s really easy to talk to them about anything.

LG: What are your goals with soccer and school?

AB: I want to transfer to a four-year place, so that’s my goal right for soccer. I’m trying to make game films and start reaching out to schools and coaches. And right now, academically, I’m just trying to get my gen ed classes done. I’m not really sure about my major yet, but I want to get all of my credits done here so that I’m able to transfer out and play still.

LG: What motivates you both on and off the field?

AB: My biggest motivation is myself. Just trying to play better. Always thinking about what I can improve on. What I did good, what I did bad. And just constantly trying to improve myself and my team. The team is also very motivating. We have really good chemistry together, so everyone is always motivating each other and always cheering each other on.

LG: Do you enjoy any other sports?

AB: I used to play golf in high school. I was on the golf team. But soccer is my number one. I don’t really watch any other sports except soccer.

LG: What is your favorite food?

AB: My favorite food is probably pizza.

LG: Who are some of your role models in soccer and why?

AB: My biggest role model I would say is Harry Maguire. He plays for Manchester United and is a center back. I think he’s a really good player and it’s my favorite team as well. So I watch their games every week and I just love seeing him play. I play the same position, so it inspires me because I want to play just like him.

LG: What one word best describes you?

AB: I would probably say motivated, especially when it comes to soccer. Because like I was saying before, I’m always trying to better myself. And even with school, if I get a bad grade, I try not to take it to heart. I will just try to do better next time.

LG: Thank you so much, Alyssa.

AB: Yeah, of course. Thank you.