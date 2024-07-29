Breaking News
Alumni Gather for Inaugural COD 5k

COD track and cross country teams host their first 5k on campus, welcoming alumni, student and community runners.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
July 29, 2024

The College of DuPage track and cross country teams hosted the inaugural College of DuPage 5k race on the main campus on Saturday, July 27. Alumni, current track athletes and community members all participated in the event. The race course started and ended on the track. The course followed through the ecological study area, Fawell Blvd. and Susan R. Kirt Prairie.

The top three finishers of men, women and high school boys were given medals. Kyle Nofziger won the race with a chip time of 16:41.56, followed by Jacob Fopma with a time of 17:10.05 and Caleb DeBoer with a time of 17.21.44. Carmen Solis, current cross country and track athlete at College of DuPage, won the women’s race with a chip time of 20:43.96, followed by Emilia Kadiyala with a time of 23:37.30 and Alexandra Abood with a time of 24:41.13. In the high school boys race, Matthew Andersen won with a time of 19:10.67, followed by Luke Osterholm in 19:32.84 and Simeon Gabriel with a time of 20:19.25.

Participants enjoyed breakfast from IHOP after the race. For more information about the Chaps track and cross-country teams, check out gochapsgo.com.

AF8A0927
Gallery40 Photos
Rachel Wagner
Participants compete in the Inaugural College of DuPage 5k.

 

