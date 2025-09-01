A Peek Into the Future: 2025 NFL Offseason Winners and Losers

Football fans rejoice: the 2025 National Football League Season has arrived. Some teams chose to improve, and some teams basically did nothing. Here are my winners and losers of the offseason.

Winner: Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had an awesome offseason because they extended Derrick Henry, who had an amazing 2024 season. They also drafted safety Malaki Starks from Georgia and signed longtime Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander on a cheap, one-year deal for $4 million. This may be the best Baltimore Ravens team since 2000, and this will be their best chance to win a Super Bowl this season.

Loser: Dallas Cowboys

It’s pretty simple: I am not impressed with what the Cowboys did in the last offseason. This is all on Owner/General Manager Jerry Jones. They hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach and drafted Guard Tyler Booker from the University of Alabama. They also got wide receiver George Pickens from Pittsburgh, which will be an OK move, but it won’t move the needle. The Cowboys also lost their best defensive star player in Micah Parsons in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. This season will be a long, miserable one for the Cowboys.

Winner: Green Bay Packers

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE as a Packers fan! They drafted wide receiver Matthew Golden from the University of Texas. They also signed guard Aaron Banks, cornerback Nate Hobbs and, best of all, they acquired Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. The Parsons trade especially helps boost the Packers’ chances of winning the Super Bowl. They can give the Lions, Chiefs, Ravens and, especially, the Eagles a run for their money. Get excited, Packers fans!

Loser: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals did wisely extend superstar wide receivers Ja’marr Chase and Tee Higgins on four-year deals and drafted defensive edge Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M, but that was it. They had a chance to improve their defense, yet they did nothing. It’s also bad when the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers got a lot better while the Bengals haven’t. Cincinnati is stuck with the Cowboys for a toilet bowl season. I am so sorry, Bengals fans.

Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers

Sure, the Steelers look better on paper, but how much better will they be? It’s promising that they got former Jets and longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins, as well as extended linebacker TJ Watt’s contract. All things considered, the Steelers are probably going to have a great 2025 season. They will compete with the Baltimore Ravens in the American Football Conference North. If everyone stays, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a deep playoff run by the Steelers.

Loser: Indianapolis Colts

Yikes. Talk about an offseason. The Colts do not know how to spend money during the offseason. Their draft was not perfect, and their free agency moves were horrendous. The Colts threw away $65 million combined to defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum while also throwing away $14 million to quarterback Daniel Jones. OUCH! I have no hope at all for the Colts this season. Anthony Richardson is a bust. There is no light at the end of the tunnel for Colts fans. They might as well just tank for a top quarterback. Things are not looking good there.

With a young 2025 season, there will be a lot of excitement and disappointments. Some teams show true potential. When all is said and done, I think the 2025 Super Bowl will go to the Baltimore Ravens.