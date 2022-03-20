5 Podcast Essentials for Beginners- Budget Edition

To many people, podcasts are essential to their everyday routine. From driving in the car, to cleaning up the house or just relaxing on the couch, podcasts have become part of people’s lives. With the many streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, individuals can not only listen to but also create their own content. Here is a list of essential podcast devices for aspiring creators on a budget.

The most important part of having and creating your own podcast is a microphone. In most podcasts, the microphones that are being used are the Shure SM7B Dynamic Vocal ($399) and Shure MV7X Dynamic Broadcast ($160). However, since our list contains products that are less expensive, the Polsen MC-POD Dynamic Podcast/Broadcast ($80) mic is a perfect match for your setup. The Polsen microphone has many key features that are worth the cost. It is created for broadcast, podcast and voice over purposes. It has an internal shock mount, pop filter and rugged metal construction. In addition, the mic provides a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response to ensure the full range of your voice is recorded every time.

After getting a microphone, you need a way of recording your episodes. A good quality computer is what you are looking for. If you do not have a computer, or you are looking to purchase a computer for your podcast experience, then the 13-inch MacBook Air starting at $999 is a must. With a thin and light design, the Apple M1 chip and an 8-core CPU balances high performance with efficiency. The 8-core GPU has up to five times faster graphics than previous generations, and the up to 18 hours battery life is what will make your recording and editing experience easier and enjoyable.

Another necessary piece is a powerful mixer. The Yamaha MG10XU ($220) mixer packs in 10 input channels, including four XLR inputs, and a number of effects including a neat, one-knob compressor. It has USB connectivity and is considered as best-in-class in the price bracket.

When it comes to headphones there is a variety of options you can choose from. A well-known headphone brand and design appropriate for podcasts are the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Headphones ($54). The active noise canceling and the wireless Bluetooth elements create a unique audio experience. The headphones provide 40 hours playtime, Hi-Res audio, deep bass and have memory foam ear cups, which are comfortable and convenient for the long recording hours.

Lastly, is recording and editing software. If you are producing and directing your podcast on your own, then having recording and editing software on your computer is a key element to your production. There are many editing and recording software options. The most famous and reliable options are Audacity and GarageBand, which are free to download and use, and Adobe Audition for $20.99 per month.

The Courier supports and manages the “COD Podcast Network” and is always looking for new podcast hosts and creators. Anyone interested should send an email to Adviser Jim Fuller at [email protected].