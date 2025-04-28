2025 Chicago White Sox: Brighter Days Ahead for the South Side

The 2024 season was one the White Sox and their fans would like to forget. The Chicago White Sox finished last season with a 41-121 record, which was the worst record in the modern era. The team would like to put last season behind them and start fresh for the 2025 season.

Upper management hired former nine-year MLB outfielder Will Venable as the team’s 44th manager. They also added catcher Matt Thaiss who has had some experience, 15 year veteran pitcher Martin Perez who will be a solid addtion, infielder Josh Rojas who brings good Defense , outfielders Mike Tauchman (an Illinois native), who brings a solid bat and glove and former World Series champion Michael A Taylor. This should help the team defensively to the white sox which will improve, while last season was a huge mess. While a World Series or playoffs might be a far reach the Chicago White Sox can improve this year.

Improved Defensive Depth

Players like Tauchman, Rojas and Thaiss will help stabilize the team defensively, an area where they ranked last in every category in 2024.

Offensive Potential

The White Sox will almost surely score more runs this year. Rojas, Tauchman and Austin Slater add solid bats to the lineup and bring solid good defense, and let’s not forget that Luis Robert, Jr. came off an almost 40-home run, 100 RBI season in 2023. Andrew Benintendi hit 20 home runs last year. Catcher Korey Lee and infielders Miguel Vargas, Andrew Vaughn, Brooks Baldwin, and Lenyn Sosa look to improve and take steps from 2024 By hitting above 220 and hitting 15-20 Home Runs in 2025. The White also got young batters who will arrive soon such as Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery.

Pitching Bright Spots

On the mound, the White Sox are also boasting young pitching talent this year. They will be fielding skilled pitchers Jonathan Cannon, Sean Burke, Shane Smith in the starting rotation, Jordan Leasure and Gus Varland in the bullpen, who is currently in the minors. They will also have prospects like Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith up in the minors in the next two years. The pitching looks bright for the south side for years to come.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

The Chicago White Sox may have had the worst record in baseball, not just last year but in modern history, but that only gives them more motivation to come back with a better record than last year but not enough to make the playoffs. I predict the white sox to finish with a 55-107 record. I promise White Sox fans, we will see glory one of these nights.