Women’s Soccer’s Second Half Rhythm Leads to Win Over Prairie State College

The College of DuPage women’s soccer team defeated Prairie State College 4-0 on April 13 to win their first home game of the spring season. After maintaining their offensive rhythm throughout the game, the Chaps scored four unanswered goals to secure the win over the Pioneers. The Chaps went into the match with only eleven players due to multiple players being out with an illness or injury.

“It was a really clinical performance,” said women’s soccer head coach Matt Hanna. “We were four players down, but for us to come out with eleven players and play with ten at a time and come out with the 4-0 win, it’s really impressive. We have a really mature bunch that took on the challenge.”

Sophomore forward Anna Odisho finished the match with two goals along with two assists. To earn her second goal, Odisho’s impressive shot towards the top right corner of the goal curved into the back of the net after defeating a defender one-on-one in the box. With the match being a spring game, the game was split into three 30-minute halves.

“We kind of started the game a little slow in the first two halves, but towards the end, the game got a little physical. So it forced us to come together and go full speed at them,” said Odisho. “I think we knew that we could get some goals against [Prairie State] and it was just about slowing the game down a bit and working together.”

Off an Odisho left-sided cross into the box, Freshman Adamaris Lara scored from a weak-footed one-touch finish in front of goal during the first half to give COD their first goal of the match.

“I think we did really well with having no [substitutions]; we pushed through, had lots of good passes and possessed pretty well,” said Lara. “I’m pretty proud of what we came out with. I honestly didn’t think the [goal] went in because it was my left foot and one touch and I’m pretty happy I was the one to score the first goal and lead us to the victory.”

Freshman keeper Caitlin Yurkovich finished the game with a clean sheet and a handful of saves to prevent the Pioneers from gaining any momentum. About 16 minutes into the third half, Yurkovich took a scary hit from a 50/50 through ball into the box after anticipating the position of the ball to make a save.

“I don’t remember the exact hit [on the play], I know at least one [Prairie State] player hit me,” said Yurkovich. “But I was a little upset after the referee claimed only the ball hit me.”

COD’s newest spring addition, Lucy Sugarman, finished the match with a goal. The goal marks her first of the season, and she looks to score more for the team this upcoming fall.

“The other team was scrappy, and we held our composure well, so I’m proud of our performance,” said Sugarman. “[Yurkovich] got wrecked in goal five minutes prior to my goal. So, I wanted to get them back for her and there was no way they were getting away with hitting my keeper. So, [the goal] was all for Caitlin.”

Sophomore defender Hallie Meachum finished the game with an assist and made some crucial one-on-one defensive plays to keep Prairie State’s threats on goal limited.

“The team has made a lot of improvement since I was last with the team,” said Meachum. “We did really good as a [defensive] backline. [Prairie State] came in very hard, but we held them and got in their head, and it was our game for the rest of it. Me and Anna are besties on and off the field, so it was nice to help get her that goal.”

The Chaparrals will continue their spring season campaign against Kishwaukee College on April 19 at 1 p.m. at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium.