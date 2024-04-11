Women’s Soccer Cruises Past Wheaton College

With the help of sophomore Anna Odisho’s three-goal hat trick and sophomore Alyssa Arce’s two-goal contributions, the College of DuPage women’s soccer team defeated the Wheaton College’s Women’s Soccer Club team 5-0 on April 5 for the program’s second friendly spring game this year.

“We try to play teams that are not in our conference [for spring games],” said women’s head coach Matt Hanna. “This year, we have a good bunch that are coming back. It’s just about implementing different combinations and try to see what we can work on. These games are meant to plan for plan bs in the season. Last year, we were a little bit thin in [our] number [of players], so this year we have a deep squad and having the summer to prepare, I’m excited for what’s coming.”

Odisho finished the friendly match with three goals and an assist. Odisho will be leaving the College of DuPage after the spring season to attend Illinois State University in the fall and is undecided as to where she plans on playing next.

“I thought we played really good and came out with an attacking force,” said Odisho. “This spring season, I’m trying to get the most out of it because it is my last year. I’m really sad to leave, but what’s more important to me is leaving here better than how I found it. I’m trying to get the girls who are sophomores this upcoming fall [season] ready. I love these guys, and we have worked really hard since last fall season.”

Sophomore Alyssa Arce served as a red-shirted player this past season after suffering from an injury that led to missing the entire season. Despite this setback, Arce reminded many of her shooting ability after scoring an impressive shot from outside of the box during the first half of the match. She would then go on to score another goal for COD later in the match to finish the game with two goals and an assist.

“Being our second spring game, I thought we did really good, possessed the ball well, and it was very fun tonight,” said Arce. “Coming back [from injury] and being able to score two goals was awesome. I think this upcoming season is like my comeback season, and I just have a lot more motivation.”

The Chaparrals controlled most of the possession during their friendly match against Wheaton College. After only allowing the Thunder to enter their opposing side only a handful of times, freshman Caitlin Yurkovich finished the game with a clean sheet and played the first half as COD’s goalkeeper and the second with Wheaton’s club team. Yurkovich will be transferring to Lewis University to play as their goalkeeper this upcoming fall.

“It was good for us to come out and play in cold [weather] and get another game in as a team with new girls,” said Yurkovich. “I think it’s important to set the standards high for new girls and train to our full potential and play to our full potential. It’s weird having your own teammates shoot on you during a game because I know these girls and how they play. It’s hard to think of them as the opposition, and I knew Anna [Odisho] and [Alyssa] Arce were going to give me a hard time.”

The Chaparrals will continue their spring season campaign against Prairie State College on April 13 at 9:30 a.m. at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium.