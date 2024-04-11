Breaking News
Broadway 2
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
Graphic showing a student using the Couriers syllabus database

Looking for a Class Syllabus? Find it in (or add it into) the Courier’s Database

3
From COD YouTube channel.

Eight Dollar Tuition Increase Set For Fall 2024 Semester

4
COD Softball Takes Two Wins Over Morton

COD Softball Takes Two Wins Over Morton

5
Cover Image for Taare Zameen Par

“Taare Zameen Par:” Exploring the Perspective of a Misunderstood Child

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword
Trending Stories
1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
Graphic showing a student using the Couriers syllabus database

Looking for a Class Syllabus? Find it in (or add it into) the Courier’s Database

3
From COD YouTube channel.

Eight Dollar Tuition Increase Set For Fall 2024 Semester

4
COD Softball Takes Two Wins Over Morton

COD Softball Takes Two Wins Over Morton

5
Cover Image for Taare Zameen Par

“Taare Zameen Par:” Exploring the Perspective of a Misunderstood Child

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Women’s Soccer Cruises Past Wheaton College

The Chaparrals secured a commanding 5-0 victory in their second spring game against Wheaton College’s Women’s Soccer Club.
Adam Belmares, Sports Writer
April 8, 2024
Sophomore+Alyssa+Arce+dribbles+past+a+Wheaton+College+defender+after+gaining+possession.
Adam Belmares
Sophomore Alyssa Arce dribbles past a Wheaton College defender after gaining possession.

With the help of sophomore Anna Odisho’s three-goal hat trick and sophomore Alyssa Arce’s two-goal contributions, the College of DuPage women’s soccer team defeated the Wheaton College’s Women’s Soccer Club team 5-0 on April 5 for the program’s second friendly spring game this year.

“We try to play teams that are not in our conference [for spring games],” said women’s head coach Matt Hanna. “This year, we have a good bunch that are coming back. It’s just about implementing different combinations and try to see what we can work on. These games are meant to plan for plan bs in the season. Last year, we were a little bit thin in [our] number [of players], so this year we have a deep squad and having the summer to prepare, I’m excited for what’s coming.”

Odisho finished the friendly match with three goals and an assist. Odisho will be leaving the College of DuPage after the spring season to attend Illinois State University in the fall and is undecided as to where she plans on playing next.

Sophomore Anna Odisho looks for teammate during a counterattack. (Adam Belmares)

“I thought we played really good and came out with an attacking force,” said Odisho. “This spring season, I’m trying to get the most out of it because it is my last year. I’m really sad to leave, but what’s more important to me is leaving here better than how I found it. I’m trying to get the girls who are sophomores this upcoming fall [season] ready. I love these guys, and we have worked really hard since last fall season.”

Sophomore Alyssa Arce served as a red-shirted player this past season after suffering from an injury that led to missing the entire season. Despite this setback, Arce reminded many of her shooting ability after scoring an impressive shot from outside of the box during the first half of the match. She would then go on to score another goal for COD later in the match to finish the game with two goals and an assist.

Sophomore Alyssa Arce celebrates with her teammates after scoring a long range goal from outside the box. (Adam Belmares)

“Being our second spring game, I thought we did really good, possessed the ball well, and it was very fun tonight,” said Arce. “Coming back [from injury] and being able to score two goals was awesome. I think this upcoming season is like my comeback season, and I just have a lot more motivation.”

The Chaparrals controlled most of the possession during their friendly match against Wheaton College. After only allowing the Thunder to enter their opposing side only a handful of times, freshman Caitlin Yurkovich finished the game with a clean sheet and played the first half as COD’s goalkeeper and the second with Wheaton’s club team. Yurkovich will be transferring to Lewis University to play as their goalkeeper this upcoming fall.

“It was good for us to come out and play in cold [weather] and get another game in as a team with new girls,” said Yurkovich. “I think it’s important to set the standards high for new girls and train to our full potential and play to our full potential. It’s weird having your own teammates shoot on you during a game because I know these girls and how they play. It’s hard to think of them as the opposition, and I knew Anna [Odisho] and [Alyssa] Arce were going to give me a hard time.”

The Chaparrals will continue their spring season campaign against Prairie State College on April 13 at 9:30 a.m. at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Freshman Archie Murphy celebrates with his teammates after scoring his freekick goal.
Men's Soccer Opens Spring Campaign with Draw
Freshman Weston White and sophomore Noah Mack compete in the 100-meter dash final.
Photo Gallery: COD Track Clutchs Strong Season Opener
Photo provided by COD Athletics.
Athlete of the Week: Ivy Burnett
Number 32: Joey Vandermeir pitching.
Photo Gallery: Chaps Baseball Take Mixed Win Over Hawks
Sophomore Anna Odisho runs with the ball
Beyond the Pitch: An Insight on the Journey of Anna Odisho
COD Softball Takes Two Wins Over Morton
COD Softball Takes Two Wins Over Morton
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2024 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *