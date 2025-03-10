With the Season Ramping up, Men’s Lacrosse Loses Scrimmage Against St. Ambrose University

The COD men’s lacrosse team hosted St. Ambrose University in a scrimmage game full of ups and downs. DuPage was leading almost the entire game, until the SAU Fighting Bees fought back to grab the lead and win a clutch victory in the final minutes of the match.

DuPage has recently faced Carthage College, Quincy University, Benedictine University, Aurora University and Wheaton College in all scrimmage matches. While St. Ambrose already has four regular season matches under their belts, all four were losses at the hands of Taylor University, Indiana Tech University, Michigan University at Dearborn and Madonna University – leaving them eager for a win.

When the referee blew his whistle to start the match, COD won the face-off but committed a foul within the first 10 seconds, giving possession to the Fighting Bees. Both squads had plenty of shots at goal in the opening minutes, but the Chaps struck first at the 11:58 mark to grab the early lead. The Chaps and the Bees faced off at midfield and within a minute COD scored again (2-0). There was no scoring for a few minutes until St. Ambrose got within one after a goal with 6:21 left in the first quarter. Just like DuPage, the Fighting Bees scored two goals within a minute of the last, tying the game at 2-2. DuPage regained the lead at 3-2 after a snipe with a little over two minutes left in the first quarter. The first quarter ended with COD up 3-2.

The start of the second quarter was full of bumps and bruises, but no goals were scored in the early stages. St. Ambrose put the ball in the net at the 6:58 mark, tying it at 3-3. The game wasn’t tied for long as the Chaparrals clapped back by adding another goal to retake the lead. DuPage added to their lead with another goal to put them ahead by two (5-3). The first half ended with DuPage up 5-3.

Right out of the break, the Fighting Bees scored a goal within the first 30 seconds (5-4). DuPage pushed the lead back to two after another goal (6-4) but St. Ambrose got within one after a goal of their own (6-5). The Chaps didn’t hesitate by scoring a second goal within a couple minutes to push the lead back to two. With the possession clock under 10 the Fighting Bees sniped a shot at the goal that went in to put SAU back within a one (7-6). With 2:25 left SAU tied it back up after the COD defense broke down to put the game at 7-7.

DuPage regained the lead with 1:01 left in the first quarter after an SAU player went coast to coast, took on multiple defenders and struck the ball in the back of the net (8-7). SAU tied it back up at 8-8 within 30 seconds. With 5:16 left in the game, SAU scored to take their first lead at 8-9. The Bees’ Lachlan Hodges threw a snipe in the back of the net with 2:55 to put the dagger in COD’s heart (9-10). The Bees added one more score in garbage time to make the final score 9-11 in favor of the Bees.

Assistant Coach Jake Wosick said the Chaps are still working out some kinks in the early stages of the season..

“We did some things that bit us in the butt tonight, but it’s early in the season,” Wosick said. “I’m looking forward for the team, and hopefully towards the end of the season we can go East and play our best in the (NJCAA) tournament.”

Sophomore defender Tate Liskey said he is optimistic about the new season.

“[I’m] super excited,” Liskey said. “Second semester and it’s looking better than ever.”

DuPage’s first regular season game is scheduled for March 15 against Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.