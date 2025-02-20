Valentine’s Day Reads that Will Make Your Heart Flutter

Ah, love. A fleeting, elusive force that sweeps us off our feet, consumes our hearts and takes on countless forms. It adapts to our circumstances, surprises us when we least expect it and sometimes changes our lives just when we need it most. This Valentine’s Day, whether you’re celebrating your second anniversary with your soulmate or enjoying a solo night with snacks, we’ve got romance stories that are sure to make your heart flutter. If you’re in the mood for a feisty slow burn, a love triangle or even a bit of romantasy or sci-fi elements, you’re in luck. These stories are all categorized by a few popular troupes and subgenres so you’ll easily pick up something you can’t put down.

With love, here are eight romantic book recommendations from The Courier’s resident hopeless romantic.

1. Sure, I’d get close to a forced-proximity book.

Oh boy, “The Roughest Draft” by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka really took me through the ringer. With its unique dual perspective, I found myself practically screaming at the characters to just communicate like healthy, functioning adults. The story follows Karissa and Nathan, two authors who once wrote a bestselling book together but now find themselves estranged. Forced to reunite to finish their latest project, they must navigate old wounds, unresolved feelings, and the pressure of their creative collaboration. With the classic “stuck together” trope in full swing, the story features a slow burn romance and even some second-chance love thrown in for good measure. It’s a messy, steamy and, above all, emotional journey that kept me hooked from start to finish, even if I was mentally shouting at the page for them to just talk it out.

2. My love for historical romance is timeless, and no era (or time traveler) can change that.

One thing I love about a historically based novel is learning something about that time period in the process, and in this regard “Portrait Of A Scotsman” by Evie Dunmore did not disappoint. This is the third most recent book in the League of Extraordinary Women series truly captures the 19th-century charm. The book follows Hattie Greenleaf, a headstrong and independent woman determined to secure her place in the male-dominated British art scene. Enter the brooding, yet irresistible Scotsman, Ellis, a wealthy man with a complicated past and a strong will. Dunmore’s writing is detailed, effortlessly bringing the history of London to life, while her characters are flawed, complex, and ultimately endearing. If you love witty banter, heartfelt moments, and a bit of steamy passion, “Portrait Of A Scotsman” is a must-read.

3. Cute paranormal partners? Inject it straight into my veins.

I have a soft spot for “Cemetery Boys.” Aiden Thomas perfectly combines the spiritual world’s problems with real-world dilemmas to craft a beautiful YA novel. When Yadriel, a transgender boy in a Latinx family of brujx, or traditional witches, attempts to prove himself by summoning the spirit of his cousin, he accidentally summons the ghost of Julian, a charming and rebellious stranger. As they work together to solve the mystery of Julian’s death, the two form a tender,slow-burn romance. With rich cultural elements and themes of acceptance, “Cemetery Boys” is a beautifully emotional, powerful story that will stay with readers long after they’ve turned the last page.

4. I’ll take your coziest recs, please and thank you.

Who doesn’t love a feel-good romance? “Red, White and Royal Blue” introduces Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, who finds himself in a fake relationship with Henry, the Prince of Wales, after a public altercation. What starts as a political PR stunt quickly turns genuine, as Alex and Henry navigate their growing feelings for each other amid family drama, political intrigue and royal expectations. McQuiston’s blend of humor, heart and LGBTQ+ representation makes this a charming and unputdownable read. If you’re looking for a fun and sweet romance with plenty of chemistry, this one’s for you.

5. Actually scratch that, let’s try a darker romance.

When I first picked up “The Butcher and the Blackheart,” I’ll admit, I judged the book by its cover. But this continuation of the trilogy truly does it justice. The story follows Mira, a fierce, independent butcher, and the morally complex Blackheart, a notorious figure with a hidden past. As they navigate a world full of danger, betrayal and unexpected alliances, the chemistry between them is undeniable. Lee’s immersive world-building and richly layered characters make their journey both thrilling and emotionally charged. With its fast-paced plot, engaging dialogue and powerful character development, “The Butcher and the Blackheart” is a must-read for fans of dark romantasy.

6. I’ve read Fourth Wing and The Cruel Prince, now what?

Kingfisher’s “Swordheart” is obviously next on the list! This fantasy romance novel brings the perfect ‘grumpy x sunshine’ dynamic, wrapped in a feel-good fantasy setting with a strong romance at its core. The story follows Halla, a woman who picks up a sword only to discover an immortal warrior named Sarkis trapped inside, now bound to protect her. Together, they embark on a cross-country journey to claim the inheritance of Halla’s late husband while his family tries to steal it from her. With Sarkis’ charm and Halla’s determination, this enchanting adventure will have you ready for a fantastical road trip of your own. It’s an endearing, heartwarming read that seamlessly mixes romance and magic.

7. Seasonal depression is hitting, I need a rom-com!

Although the plot may seem predictable to some, I found that the engaging chemistry between the protagonists makes “The Hating Game” one of my favorites to giggle through. The story follows Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman, two colleagues who share a fierce office rivalry. Their sharp banter and palpable tension create plenty of hilarious and heartwarming moments. Thorne’s writing is filled with humor and genuine emotion, transforming what could be a typical office romance into a truly enjoyable experience.

8. There are too many words here, how about a graphic novel or manga series?

“The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t A Guy At All” is a fantastic start to a graphic novel series that hit me right in the feels, not only for its heartfelt sentiments but also for its captivating art style. The story follows Elle, a high school senior, who’s crushing on popular kid Blake, who is closeted transgender girl. As Elle grapples with her feelings and the challenges that come with them, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning what it truly means to love and support someone for who they are. Balancing humor, romance and powerful moments, this graphic novel offers a fresh, inclusive take on LGBTQ+ love stories, making it an essential read for fans of diverse and meaningful coming-of-age tales.