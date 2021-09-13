Vaccination/Testing Deadline for COD Students and Staff Extended to Sep. 19

Reading Time: 2 minutes

College of DuPage students, faculty and staff must show proof of vaccination or weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test to remain on campus for in-person classes or participate in clubs or activities as of Sept. 19. On Sept. 9 COD President Brian Caputo notified college students and staff of the mid-semester change in policy as the college moves to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order requiring the shots or tests for higher education employees and students.

As per the executive order, individuals who are not fully vaccinated must have the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the deadline of Sep. 19 and continue to test weekly until fully vaccinated, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is around two weeks after the second shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson shot.

For individuals who undergo weekly testing, Captuo mentions that additional testing may be required beyond the required weekly testing. As per the executive order, religious and medical exemptions are permitted to avoid getting the vaccine, however those individuals would still be required to adhere to weekly testing.

Caputo stated that the process for providing proof of vaccination or weekly test results, as well as procedures for requesting exemptions, are underway, with additional details to follow. He additionally mentioned that COD strongly recommends that students and staff get vaccinated.

COD will offer vaccination clinics on campus for those individuals looking to get vaccinated. The clinic for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be on Sept. 23 in the Physical Education Center (PEC), and the clinic for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be on Oct. 14 in the Student Resource Center (SRC) Room 2000. The clinics will run from around 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both dates, and both are free and open to the public.

Around the same time Caputo’s announcement was arriving in email inboxes, President Joe Biden hosted a nationally televised press conference to announce sweeping new federal regulations that mandate all US businesses with 100 or more employees require them to get vaccinated. In addition, all federal workers and contractors are required to be vaccinated without the weekly testing options. Biden said during his press conference, addressing unvaccinated Americans, “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us.”

Caputo called for a sense of togetherness in a Sept. 9 email to employees.

“We understand that you may have questions with respect to how COD will implement these complex and ongoing processes in compliance with the executive order,” Caputo wrote. “As more information becomes available, we will share updates with the college community. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience as we continue to work closely with the (Illinois Community College Board) on this significant undertaking. We are all in this together!”

For more information, go to cod.edu/coronavirus.