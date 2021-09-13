Vaccination/Testing Deadline for COD Students and Staff Extended to Sep. 19
September 13, 2021
College of DuPage students, faculty and staff must show proof of vaccination or weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test to remain on campus for in-person classes or participate in clubs or activities as of Sept. 19. On Sept. 9 COD President Brian Caputo notified college students and staff of the mid-semester change in policy as the college moves to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order requiring the shots or tests for higher education employees and students.
As per the executive order, individuals who are not fully vaccinated must have the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the deadline of Sep. 19 and continue to test weekly until fully vaccinated, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is around two weeks after the second shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson shot.
For individuals who undergo weekly testing, Captuo mentions that additional testing may be required beyond the required weekly testing. As per the executive order, religious and medical exemptions are permitted to avoid getting the vaccine, however those individuals would still be required to adhere to weekly testing.
Caputo stated that the process for providing proof of vaccination or weekly test results, as well as procedures for requesting exemptions, are underway, with additional details to follow. He additionally mentioned that COD strongly recommends that students and staff get vaccinated.
COD will offer vaccination clinics on campus for those individuals looking to get vaccinated. The clinic for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be on Sept. 23 in the Physical Education Center (PEC), and the clinic for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be on Oct. 14 in the Student Resource Center (SRC) Room 2000. The clinics will run from around 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both dates, and both are free and open to the public.
Around the same time Caputo’s announcement was arriving in email inboxes, President Joe Biden hosted a nationally televised press conference to announce sweeping new federal regulations that mandate all US businesses with 100 or more employees require them to get vaccinated. In addition, all federal workers and contractors are required to be vaccinated without the weekly testing options. Biden said during his press conference, addressing unvaccinated Americans, “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us.”
Caputo called for a sense of togetherness in a Sept. 9 email to employees.
“We understand that you may have questions with respect to how COD will implement these complex and ongoing processes in compliance with the executive order,” Caputo wrote. “As more information becomes available, we will share updates with the college community. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience as we continue to work closely with the (Illinois Community College Board) on this significant undertaking. We are all in this together!”
For more information, go to cod.edu/coronavirus.
I’m glad something like this is happening. I respect both opinions pro and anti vaccines. However, this is for the overall wellness of our society. I myself have seen the effects of covid-19 infections with my families and friends and even have lost some to the virus.
Anyways, I have a strong belief that education (such as the one we get in this college) is essential to avoid spreading misinformation. We’re in the times where Gen Ed classes that we usually underestimate, come into play more than ever. See, my English 1101 and 1102 classes taught me that I have to be a careful researcher when looking for the truth from all the piles of information that are out there on the internet.
I have heard so many classmates say that these two English classes are a waste of time. But there’s a point in life where you realize that sometimes it is crucial to know how to look for and interpret the truth and facts. Because sometimes they are the difference between life and death, like right now.
So, can students opt for virtual/remote classes. ??? Kinda impeding on the students lifestyle/belief.
I really hope we have the option to get a refund on the in-person classes and switch over to online. If I had known this at the start of the semester, I would have not enrolled in for on-campus classes. This is incredibly unfair. I do not feel comfortable getting this vaccine, and I sure do not want to test weekly. How ridiculous and unfair.
What announcement? I never got any email from the president about this happening starting September 19 and I am sure there are many other students who do not know this is happening as well. Hopefully we all get some more information soon!
What is unfair, is someone losing their life because of unvaccinated persons spreading the virus.
Thank you COD for enforcing lifesaving practices!
These are unconstitutional vaccine mandates. Nobody should be coerced or forced to be vaccinated or to submit to diagnostic testing for COVID-19; especially in light of this virus having an estimated infection fatality rate of 0.03 %.
Those who are high risk can be protected from the adverse effects of this virus by being vaccinated. Others should be able to do their own risk assessment and not have to be required to be vaccinated by the nanny state.
These are unconstitutional and immoral laws. In the face of such tyranny we all must resist. Do not comply. Anyone willing to sacrifice their liberty for safety deserves neither.
Please inform yourselves of all the facts. The spread of the virus is happening from BOTH vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. Please stop pointing fingers and respect that all have the right to their own opinion. I’m glad COD is taking action, even though I don’t agree with it. Please consider the hard decisions they have to make to appease everyone… the government, students, society in general.
There should be a better balance between public objectives and individual rights to freedom of choice, privacy and freedom from discrimination. Trust is a major factor for people choosing not to get vaccinated. People have lost trust in the government and specifically in politicians. During one election season, it is accepted that a candidate vehemently opposes a vaccination because it is being spearheaded by an administration of another political party., only to have the same politician(s) scold and belittle persons who do not wish to obtain the same vaccines. You have groups of persons championing the push for “my body, my choice” on one health stance yet the same chant does not apply or represent those not willing to submit to vaccines that are in their infancy. Although the Pfizer vaccine received formal FDA approval, the limited study sample is hardly comparable to vaccine vetting of the past. Political influence and bureaucratic strong arming puts an asterisk next to the FDA’s recent approval, for many.
The law is settled, you may not be subjected to experimental drugs or therapies without your consent, even if you are in the military — United States v. Stanley (1987). Further, “the forcible injection of medication into a nonconsenting person’s body represents a substantial interference with that person’s liberty” — Washington v. Harper (Supreme Court, 1990). Casting unvaccinated persons as ‘killers’ is short sided and discriminatory. Denying someone an education and in-person learning experience because the choose what they want for their body contradicts the freedoms we all should be allowed to enjoy as U.S. Citizens.
I choose to get vaccinated. However, there is no one in our democracy that possesses the right to deplore the choices of others who elect not to vaccinate. There are no long term studies to show the efficacy of the available Covid vaccines. Just because a politician or a “news anchor’ preaches about the “protection” afforded by the vaccines, does not mean they are correct. An unsupported assertion repeated by the masses does not make the statement any more true.
People’s trust of the ruling elite is eroded. Politicians don’t believe in the science they push on the citizens, if they did, we wouldn’t be wearing masks as we would all be ‘protected’ as they promised – do this and you’ll be allowed to do this…. Any listener should cringe when they hear the leader of the free world proclaim that vaccinations are not an issue of personal freedom. Our nation has many guiding slogans, many people live by Patrick Henry’s statement – “Give me liberty, or give me death.’ Too many people are too easily persuaded to simply shed our grand history with all its imperfections, erase our forefathers and simply preach “what is the right way to think and live.’
If one thing comes out of this debate, we can all be glad our children will understand the importance of washing their hands and keeping their fingers out of their mouths, noses and their friend’s orifices.
The next time you find a need to preach and push your beliefs about the available vaccines, don’t lose touch with the fact you might be wrong and that this, for many, is America – the land of the free!
So which test will be administered? Saliva or nasal? Also will in-person classes be switched over to online?
I am vaccinated but I refuse to show the record card in order to gain entry to in person classes that I already paid tuition for and have already been attending to this semester. I acknowledge the efficacy of vaccines, and still I stand in solidarity with those who exercise their right to refuse a medical procedure being forced upon them by the state. If my covid vaccine is safe and effective, how am I being put at risk by the unvaccinated?