The Key to COD: Tips for Incoming Students

Whether you have recently graduated high school or are returning to school to improve your educational background, COD is a source of opportunity for people from all walks of life. As a new student, you are taking the first steps to invest in your future. However, COD has its quirks, and it can be hard to navigate (I know that I’ve certainly gotten lost between the SRC and the SSC). So, here are my best pieces of advice for new students.

One: Finding a Parking Spot

You will probably find the most difficult aspect of COD is not in the classroom, but how to safely arrive at campus. The parking lot becomes a hazard zone between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and it can take you up to 20 minutes just to find a spot (with likely five other cars swarming the same spot). My poor Subaru still carries a battle wound from my first year at COD.

Make sure to arrive early to campus and be OK with walking (yes, even in the winter). And for those who do not want to sacrifice their cars like I did, or cannot find a spot, there is an overflow lot (college 6) by the Institutional Resource Center. A shuttle runs on weekdays every 10 minutes between the lot and the south entrance of the SRC.

Two: Student Services

COD has a plethora of resources, but it can be challenging to find what is out there. The COD website has a Student Services page, which lists different departments that help student success and well-being. These services range from registration and tutoring, to transfer and counseling resources. Perhaps the most underrated service is the Learning Commons, which provides free tutoring with professional educators. So, if you are struggling with a math problem or need some revisions to your English paper, check them out!

I really enjoyed using the tutoring service for my foreign language classes, as it’s a really great way to get extra speaking practice in (and I saved hundreds of dollars doing it!)

Counseling, Advising and Transfer Services also provide great assistance for students. This includes support with planning your degree and requirements, career advising services if you would like to explore job options, as well as personal counseling. Please note that the department often has two-week wait times, so book an appointment accordingly.

Three: Free Money for Classes

There are a ton of great scholarship opportunities that COD provides. In fact, many of them are often unused by students, so you have a high chance of receiving them if you apply. While the Fall 2024 scholarship window has ended, those for Spring 2025 will open on Sept. 1. Some of the scholarships are for all students, while others directly support students from specific backgrounds, like the DuPage Area Moms Scholarship for example.

I had a peer who saved $2,000 on their study abroad trip, so students can cover their whole tuition with these funds. Some also require a letter of recommendation, so forge relationships with your professors by attending office hours and asking questions in class.

Four: Get a COD student ID from the Office of Student Life

It takes just a few minutes and is free for your first ID. It can be used to check material out from the library, access to Chapparal Fitness and can also be shown to local restaurants and businesses for a discount. I use mine to check out all of my books for class, and on the weekends, get into the Art Institute for free.

I also highly recommend taking advantage of the library’s resources. Not only do they have a lot of great books and scholarships available, but unavailable items can also be requested through I-Share, a conglomeration of Illinois university libraries. I have requested probably 20 books through the service, and they have all arrived for pick-up within a few days. You can also borrow materials like computers, cameras and anatomy models. There are many great research guides on the library website, and librarians are more than happy to assist you with your research needs. Browse the stacks – who knows what interesting book you might find!

Five: Get Involved with Student Activities

As a commuter school, campus can often feel lonely and disconnected. It takes a little more effort to meet people and make friends, so clubs are a really good way to meet peers with like-minded interests. I know one of my biggest regrets is not joining clubs during my first semester, as despite being a big campus, you will usually run into more people than you expect.

The COD Club Fair will be hosted on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A list of the college’s 80 clubs can also be found on the presence.io page if you are unable to attend. Make sure to attend a wide variety of programs, from affinity groups to academic and leadership clubs and hobby clubs. There is something for everyone. Also, check out the college’s calendar for additional upcoming events.

All in all, your time here is what you make of it. Use all of these programs, clubs and resources to your advantage. COD has some amazing professors and advisers. Take a wide variety of classes, be open to changing your mind about your future, and dedicate your time to learning. Have a great first semester!