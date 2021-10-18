The Fight Against Manson Continues – Now It’s Esme’s Turn

Just three weeks ago one of Marilyn Manson AKA Brian Warner’s accusers, ”Jane Doe, “ reissued a lawsuit in response to charges involving sexual abuse when the two were dating from 2009-2011. The suit was initially dismissed because of limited evidence that exceeded the statute of limitations. Soon after, the judge analyzed the situation and decided to give Doe another shot, giving both her and her legal team 20 days to reissue the suit, as well as provide crucial evidence of Manson’s alleged acts.

Now, new information has developed regarding another one of Manson’s accusers, former Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco. A lawsuit filed on April 30 by her attorney, Jay Ellwanger, will proceed against the 52-year-old shock rocker. The suit against Manson stems from charges relating to instances of rape, sexual assault and sexual battery.

Manson’s legal team attempted to dismiss Bianco’s suit on the statute-of-limitations argument, similar to Doe’s case. According to Deadline, the suit was dismissed by the judge, who stated, “a reasonable jury could find that the effects of Warner’s alleged unconscionable acts, including the perceived threat to plaintiff’s safety, immigration status and career, persisted years after her last contact with Warner. Additionally, the judge also required Manson to file a formal answer in response to each of the claims made against him within 14 days. Manson soon after decided to sell his $1.75 million mansion in response to the motion of dismissal.

Bianco also commented on the dismissal, acquired from Deadline.com stating, “My hope is that this ruling empowers other survivors to pursue justice for themselves while signaling to abusers that they cannot bully victims into silence.”

The statements made by Bianco’s testimony and legal team highlight alleged instances of abuse by means of force, manipulation and fear. Information obtained from Daily Mail UK identifies the 10-page document by Ellenwanger states Manson used drugs, force and threats to coerce sexual acts from Bianco, including while she was unconscious. The document also alleges he raped her in May 2011, and that he committed sexual battery on her, which included non-consensual “spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr. Warner’s sexual gratification.”

Alongside this, the document “Deadline also mentioned a quote from the formal suit stating “Ms. Bianco was well aware of the violence Mr. Warner could dole out if she fought back, having been on the receiving end of his temper many times. He also supplied drugs to Ms. Bianco and deprived her of sleep and food in order to weaken her physically and mentally and decrease her ability to refuse him. Mr. Warner committed sexual acts with Ms. Bianco when she was unconscious or otherwise unable to consent.”

This was also followed by an alleged scenario where Bianco tried to leave Manson’s residence one night in 2011. It was stated that once Manson was made aware of her truancy, he threatened to have her visa revoked, giving rise to the claim of human trafficking along with the multiple charges Manson already faces.

Another piece of evidence that may support the human trafficking charge involves not only Manson but his ex-manager “Tony Ciulla,” who was made a defendant in the case back in July but later dropped. He is now called upon once more, as a complaint was made against him in relation to his company’s defiance of human trafficking laws. Deadline identified that the issue of trafficking stemmed from an incident when Bianco flew from the UK to Los Angeles in both 2007 and 2011 in hopes of being included in one of Manson’s music videos and films that was never released. One section of Bianco’s suit claims she was forced to perform “unpaid labor” for Manson. That work included “serving and preparing food for Mr. Warner and his guests, cleaning his apartment, consulting on his album, providing uncredited backup vocals during the creative process for the album “Born Villain,” and being offered up to his guests and bandmates to ‘spank.’”

According to Deadline, the alleged instances of abuse, neglect, and torture, was also exclaimed in the suit stating that, “It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse. Her career suffered due to the deterioration of her mental health caused by Mr. Warner. She deals with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and panic attacks to this day as a result.”

Manson and his legal team will continue to fight the suit as Manson indicated through his attorney, Howard E. King as he stated from a quote aquired by Deadline that “These claims are provably false,” King said in a statement for his client. “To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer, and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred. We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail.”

These were just a few of the multiple alleged incidents contained within Bianco’s suit, as many alleged circumstances continued to follow.

Alongside Bianco, Los Angeles authorities are currently investigating multiple domestic cases against the rocker from a handful of women such as Evan Rachel Wood (Manson’s first accuser), who named Manson as her abuser last year. She, along with Bianco, have been major supporters of California’s Phoenix Act, which allows for an extension to the statute-of-limitations for cases of domestic abuse by five years. The act became law last year, allowing for officials to take a much deeper approach towards the charges against Manson. The Westworld actress claimed Manson horrifically abused her while they were together, adding that she “was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

One can only wonder what the ultimate outcome will be. This case has truly been one with major complications and a bit of confusion. For readers who need an overview of the timeline of events regarding this case, check out the Loudwire link. The 10-page document filed by Bianco’s legal team is attached below, along with other news sources.

More will be covered regarding this story as it continues to progress.

