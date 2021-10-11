The+Best+School+Tech+Under+50+Dollars

As a college student, gadgets and tech supplies are the most important things that make my assignments and school life easier and less stressful. With online and in-person classes, there are a few pieces of essential tech every student should own. This list includes the five most important, useful and necessary gadgets I’ve found for use on a daily basis.

During the pandemic, most students were introduced to a new learning method, the virtual class meetings, that could sometimes be stressful or even unpleasant due to the fact that people were mostly used to in-person classes. A good quality, inexpensive web camera can make things a lot easier. The Fifine web camera is packed full of features, including full HD 1080p, 30 fps, dual built-in microphones for stereo audio capture, 360-degree motion and a USB 2.0 cable. With a unique design, the Fifine camera is a useful and affordable webcam that costs only $37.

2. Razer Seiren Mini microphone

Looking to pair your webcam with an excellent yet affordable microphone? Luckily for students on a budget, Razer introduced a great quality, portable microphone for $50. The Razer Seiren Mini microphone is one of the best-sounding mics on the market. If you need a mic for your online classes or your gaming setup, Razer Seiren Mini is one to look for. The mic’s cardioid pickup pattern creates great audio quality. With its lightweight and compact look, it’s easy to carry around. It comes in three different colors — black, white and pink. In addition, the Razer Seiren Mini can be used on a boom arm.

3. Taotronics BH-085 ANC headphones

Headphones have become a necessity for many, but not everybody can afford to spend hundreds of dollars. Taotronics BH-085 Active Noise-Cancelling headphones are just right for students on a budget. With only $37, you can purchase a pair of great headphones worth your money. The Taotronics headphones provide excellent audio quality, great wireless battery life (40 hours of playback), USB charging and soft, comfortable padding. On a busy day, when you don’t have enough time to charge your headphones, Taotronics offers two hours of battery life with just five minutes of charging. Also, Taotronics headphones are great for gaming since they provide admirable noise-cancelling ability that comes in handy when playing your favorite video game.

4. Aideaz Power Origin Air Power Bank

One of the worst issues students deal with is gadgets low on power with no outlet around. The easiest way to prevent this issue is to buy a power bank. The Aideaz Power Origin Air is a wireless power bank portable charger. Using a USB-C, the power bank provides fast charging with LCD lighting. It is compatible with iPhone, iPad and more. The connector types are USB, USB type C and A. The Aideaz power bank offers a battery capacity of 20.000 milliampere hours and 5 volts. With a reasonable price of $30 you can purchase a black or grey power bank that will fulfill most of your battery life needs.

5. AirTags

When we think of Apple products, the first thing that comes to our minds is “expensive.” Unlike other Apple products, AirTags cost only $29, which makes them one of the cheapest Apple products that ever existed. As a student who always forgets where her belongings are, AirTags have helped me save precious time looking around the house trying to find my keys or wallet. AirTags are a super-easy way to keep track of your stuff. They are easy to attach to your keys, wallet or backpack. Once they are attached, you can track your belongings in the Find My app, where you can also track down your Apple devices. The starting price of $29 is just what cash-strapped students need — low-price for great quality and purpose. In addition, you can engrave, customize or even accessorize your AirTags with colorful loops.