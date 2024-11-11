Temple’s Breakout Journey: From High School Underdog to NJCAA DIII Champion

Since serving as a backup running back behind All-American Jaden McGill in 2023 and becoming the most effective rusher for the Chaparrals, sophomore Ernest Temple has continued to leave his mark on the College of DuPage football team.

This season, Temple has appeared in eight games for the Chaparrals, rushed for 308 yards, and scored six touchdowns. The second-year running back out of the South Side of Chicago currently averages 38.6 yards per game.

On Oct. 24, 2024, Temple was honored with NJCAA Special Teams Player of the Week honors after returning a blocked punt for an 8-yard touchdown during COD’s 70-6 win against Hocking College.

Prior to arriving at COD, Temple earned first-team all-state and all-conference selection twice along with being named all-area during his time at Thornton Fractional South High School.

While his athletic performance was catching recruiters’ eyes for a potential running back, Temple struggled to keep up in the classroom, which led to his options to continue to play football becoming limited.

“My GPA just wasn’t the greatest,” said Temple. “Finding a home [out of high school] was difficult because coaches wanted me, but I didn’t have the grades to get in. My first [college] I went to took me in even though I’d be ineligible [to play]. It was a long, drawn-out process.”

After appearing in two games for Upper Iowa in 2022, Temple decided to transfer to COD for more opportunity and time on the field. Temple served as the third running back on the depth chart at the beginning of the season and worked his way up.

“I wasn’t used to not being the No. 1 [running back] or the go-to guy,” Temple said. “In the beginning, I wasn’t getting much playing time, just chump change here and there.”

In 2023, Temple managed to have a breakout game against Aurora JV and rushed for 160 yards with 2 TDs in a 48-19 win.

“The Aurora game stamped me as a “we got something here” [type of player], and I started to blossom.”

For the remainder of the season, Temple would work his way up the depth chart to finish the season with 477 yards and four touchdowns. Temple also earned NJCAA offensive player of the week honors for his 68 yards on 10 carries and 1 reception for 31 yards performance in a 41-14 loss to D1 Iowa Central.

Now a second-year player, Temple strives to serve as a leader and educate the current freshmen on the team about the expectations and tips needed to be successful at a football powerhouse.

“I just have open arms for anybody and just take everyone in,” Temple said. “If anyone has a question, I have no problem answering because why would I keep that information to myself when it’s a team game, and I don’t want someone to mess up just because I was selfish.”

Freshman running back Haiden Janke believes Temple’s advice and mentorship have allowed him to find success early and help his case in becoming the new starting running back next season when Temple leaves for a four-year school.

“When I first got here, [Ernest] was the first one open out of all the other running backs,” said Janke. “He helped us fit in, told jokes, and made us feel like we were family. He’s such a hard worker and does what the coaches want him to do and loves getting to work. When you talk to him, he knows what he’s talking about and that’s what I love about him. He just brings a different vibe to the locker room.”

Offensive lineman Ramon Fuentes values Temple’s dedication to the program along with his jokes that keep the locker room entertaining.

“[Temple] is just one of the best guys and is the funniest guy in the locker room,” said Fuentes. “He’s probably one of the best guys to be around and likes to make jokes. As far as football goes, he’s very good at reading holes when the linemen open them up. He makes the right cuts and loves to run people over.”

Temple did not start playing the running back position until his freshman year of high school. Prior, Temple played wide receiver and corner.

“I was playing around in practice and asked for the ball,” Temple said. “I ran one of the plays as a running back for the first time ever and ran a dude over. The [coaches] were like I’m the running back now and just started playing running back after that.”

Temple missed the first football game of his collegiate career this season due to an ankle injury and has since attempted to overcome it to find his way back onto the field.

“I’m almost 100% back, but the [injury] did set me back a little bit and was my first time missing an actual football game in my entire football career,” Temple said. “It was a big mental process missing a game and handling something I couldn’t control.”

The Chaparrals won the NJCAA DIII Championship last season after defeating Rochester Community in a 33-29 battle to win three straight titles.

Temple said winning the championship was one of the best moments in his career. Temple also said the thing he will miss most about COD is traveling with the team.

“The championship meant a lot to me because I have always battled with [the idea] that I was there, but I never got there, “Temple said. “Through high school, we always made the playoffs but were always one score away from making it. So, for me to actually win and be part of a team to win it all, it was just different and something I can’t describe.”

Temple’s focus after the Red Grange Bowl on Dec. 7 will be to find a new school to continue his academic and athletic career.

“I’m in talks with a couple of DI schools at the moment, and I do plan on continuing my football career after COD and getting my degree and heading up from here,” said Temple. “Surprisingly, it hasn’t hit me yet that I’m leaving [COD] soon. Like the idea that I won’t be able to hang out with the guys and that I’m just leaving them. It’s going to hit me at the [championship] game when I think, ‘Damn, it’s my last game playing with [the boys].’ Tears will be shed, not going to lie, and players like [Justin Bland], who I’ve been with for years since I’ve got here will be missed.”

As it stands, Temple and the Chaparrals (9-1) will play at the NJCAA Division III Football Championship at the Red Grange Bowl on Dec. 7 at COD.