System Crash | PLR
March 29, 2022
Leslie Aileen Ross (1991) “System Crash,” The Prairie Light Review: Vol. 10 : No. 2
Ma, I’ve become addicted to waterfalls
and my shrink tells me
I have memory damage —
Must have been that last thunderstorm
that knocked out my hard disk.
Ma, I’ve become addicted to waterfalls
and my shrink tells me
the memories I have left are only
the ones I dumped to floppies
before the power hit.
Ma, I’ve become addicted to waterfalls
and my shrink tells me
it’s good that I’ve been writing
and storing my files for the past
twenty years.
Ma, I’ve become addicted to waterfalls
and my shrink tells me
I have to restore the backup copies.
I can rebuild my system
from there.