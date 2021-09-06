Staff Editorial – Greetings Chaparrals!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Welcome to the College of DuPage 2021 fall semester. Here at The Courier, we’re gearing up for an eventful fall as COVID-19 continues to warrant near-constant attention and our world continues to change rapidly. This is a challenging time for many of our fellow students, staff members and local communities. You all deserve a lot of credit for your courage in continuing your education during these trying times.

For new students, The Courier is your source for campus news and journalism. The Courier is a student-run newspaper that offers both digital and print versions for our 30,000 readers. Our staff is comprised entirely of students, and we’re advised by a 20-year senior writer at the Daily Herald. Heading into the fall semester we have a lot of new staff, and we all look forward to learning and growing with you as you begin your journey here at COD.

For returning students, thanks for joining us for another semester! You most likely already know about The Courier, and we certainly appreciate your support, readership and feedback. We hope you’ll continue to view us as a trusted source for unbiased coverage of everything COD, as well as the best source for student perspectives regarding pressing current events.

As we start the fall 2021 semester, we would love to hear from you, the people we write for, about what interests you most. We’d enjoy your feedback on our work and would appreciate any suggestions on stories that would be of interest to you and our fellow students and staff. You can engage with us online at codcourier.org and by emailing us at [email protected]

Finally, we plan on having a weekly editorial feature to let our fellow students know our thoughts and feelings on the most pressing current topic(s) from a student perspective.

Have a great fall semester!

The Courier Staff