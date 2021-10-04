Sexual+Assault+Lawsuit+from+Manson+Accuser+Refiled+After+Original+Judge+Dismissal

In May, Jane Doe, former girlfriend of shock rocker Marilyn Manson (Brian Warner), was one of several women who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the musician. Doe once again faced the spotlight just three months later with the court hearing on Sept. 14.

The evidence presented during the hearing consisted of heartbreaking and horrid tales as Manson was reportedly engaged in dangerous and explicit sexual acts that caused Doe to fear for her life and safety, while inflicting major trauma and emotional damage in the process. According to a report by Spin Magazine

“Doe accounts a time when Manson told her that he would bash her head in if she reported the musician to the police.” She also claimed that he would force her to have sex with him and get on top of him and when he would fall asleep Doe would try to leave but was quickly refuted and forced to continue sexual activity. Doe added that while the two were dating back in 2011, Manson expressed his relationship with another former girlfriend and early accuser, actress Evan Rachel Wood, stating that he wanted to kill her by tying Wood to a chair and shooting her. Doe also stated that she cannot be certain of the exact moment that she repressed the memories of the forced oral and vaginal rape, but knows that it was sometime in the hours or at most very few days after the incident.”

After expressing her testimony, the lawsuit ended up being dismissed by Judge Gregory Keosian, who stated, “due to Jane Doe’s claim of repressed memories, there wasn’t enough evidence to extend the statute of limitations in the case.” The case was 10 years old and, according to California state law, a 10-year limit must be met in accordance with the crime when a case involves a lawsuit filed by a sexual assault survivor.

Doe was given approximately 20 days to refile the suit, and did it within seven. Doe’s legal team commented on the outcome, stating, “[Marilyn Manson] wants to silence our client about her rape. He tried to use technical legal arguments to get her case thrown out altogether.”

After reviewing and analyzing the state law once more, Keosian allowed for Doe’s legal team to go forward with the refile as long as Doe amends her complaint to add some additional details. These details would have to be adequate pieces of evidence, such as additional testimony from friends, family, and peers of Doe’s. Alongside this evidence, documentation and DNA evidence tying Manson to the crimes must also be presented if the team has any hope of the case going forward.

In addition to Doe, Manson currently faces three other lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco, Ashley Morgan Smithline and Evan Rachel Wood. All suits are related to cases of sexual assault, battery, rape, human trafficking and emotional distress.

The original decision regarding the dismissal has already stoked controversy as many wonder whether or not Manson will walk away a free man whose past is shrouded with mystery, dysfunction, and controversy, or end up a devious monster whose relationships have been the center of exploitation and manipulation awaiting justice to be held.

Manson was able to maintain his innocence when Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse earlier this year, what’s stopping him now?

What evidence would need to be considered adequate in this case?

Will the growing appreciation and worship of high end celebrities take the reins in determining true justice?

Will Manson prevail if acquitted and what will his future hold?

Will justice prevail for the alleged victims?

What more does this story have to offer?

All this and more will be covered as the story continues to progress.

Sources:

https://www.spin.com/2021/09/marilyn-manson-accuser-refiles-sexual-assault-after-judges-dismissal/

https://www.loudersound.com/news/the-marilyn-manson-jane-doe-sexual-assault-lawsuit-has-been-refiled