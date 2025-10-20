Resources For Students in Student Life

Midterms are underway, and campus life is lively as always. The fall semester at the College of DuPage (COD) is coming to a close. Yet, many students at COD don’t know about the various clubs and activities available, even though the fall semester is ending.

COD offers more than 80 diverse clubs and student groups, ranging from academic and pre-professional clubs to cultural groups. These organizations help students explore their interests, build leadership skills and make new friends. On the Student Life Webpage, you can find Ayesha Shafiuddin’s story about her involvement at COD.

Growing up in Saudi Arabia, Ayesha Shafiuddin would often dream about gaining an education. Immigrating from Saudi Arabia, she was able to enhance her education and meet new friends and peers as she joined COD.

“I love College of DuPage and the vibrant community that we have. We encompass the values of hard work, dedication, and passion,” said Shafiuddin in an article on the site. As Shafiuddin grew at COD through Student Life and through the various clubs and organizations, future generations of students can utilize Student Life and gain new friendships, life essential skills and a better education along their own journeys.

To access these clubs, the COD website contains a Student Life tab. The Student Life tab gives students easy access to all active clubs and organizations, making it simple to see everything the campus offers.

Beyond the directory of clubs, Student Life contains a tab for Club Resources that provides tools and support for clubs. These tools offer guidance on key areas like financing, marketing, catering, event planning and the annual club registration process. Along with the Club Resources, students can create their own unique club by filling out the club request form to begin the process.

The Student Life tab also has a detailed calendar, helping students stay updated on key dates and events happening on campus. These calendars, also, have opening dates for clubs that you want to join. These calendars include:

Academic and Admissions Calendar

COD Library Calendar

Enrollment Calendar

Final Exams Schedule

McAninch Arts Center (MAC) Calendar

Student Life Calendar

Transfer Calendar

Athletics Calendar

COD offers two leadership programs: the Orientation Leader Program and the Living Leadership Program. Students can find both programs on the Student Life webpage.

The Orientation Leader Program is a program dedicated to welcoming new students to COD and encouraging them to get involved at COD. Along with meeting new people and developing your leadership skills, the Orientation Leader Program offers an $800 scholarship.

The Living Leadership Program is designed for students to enhance their leadership skills and confidence while participating in the college community.

On both webpages, you can find contact information, answers to frequently asked questions, and a quick summary of the expectations of the program. Joining these programs is a way to meet new people. Students can boost their leadership skills and learn important life skills while navigating college.

The Student Life page helps students explore clubs and organizations. It also provides resources for:

Transportation

Discounts for COD Students

Locker Rentals

Student Health Insurance

Student Lounges

Student Photo IDs

Voter Registration

Study Abroad

College of DuPage Student Handbook

As the fall semester wraps up, check out or contact Student Life for key information. If you have questions or concerns, visit the Office of Student Life (SSC 1200).