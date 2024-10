The women’s volleyball team played against Oakton College on Sept. 24, winning all three sets. Despite the shutout win, each one was very close. The Chaps and the Owls met at match point a few times until COD managed to pull into the lead and claim the win.

The Chaps left the game with a record of 12-9. Their next home game is against Waubonsee Community College on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.