Photo Gallery: Women’s Volleyball Makes Comeback Win to Claim Championship Title

COD women’s volleyball played its first playoff game against Joliet Junior College in the NJCAA Region IV Tourney. The game started off with Joliet Junior College winning the first two sets by close margins by the score of 23-25, and 22-25. But soon the Chaps turned it around, winning the last three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-14. They established complete dominance over the court in the fifth by a score of 15-2. With this victory, COD won the NJCAA Region IV Tournament.

