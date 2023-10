On Tuesday Sept. 26, the women’s golf team competed at Benedictine Fall Tune-Up Invitational at St. Andrews Golf Course in West Chicago Ill. Freshman Ivy Burnett finished second overall firing a six-over-par 77. Sophomore Skylar Jollette fired a 99. The women’s team will finish the fall season at Joliet’s Clash at the Creek Invite on Friday, Oct. 6.

Gallery • 14 Photos Freshman Ivy Burnett and sophomore Skylar Jollette pose for a portrait.

