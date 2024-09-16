Photo Gallery: Students Step Up to the Mic

The College of DuPage hosted an exciting hip-hop competition on Sept. 12, at the MAC Pavilion. Students showcased their talents in rap, spoken word, singing and dancing. Prizes were awarded for the top three performances, with $1,400 for first place, $900 for second place and $500 for third place.

Participants in the competition included Tyler Scott, Six of One, Sean Sacramento, Ingrid Baungaten, Dyvell, Dominique Blackmon, Rikki Aero, Pattyo, Jehxsus Piece, Sane Gang Lil Polo, Donni and Jazmyne Tribble. Scott earned third place, Piece took second and Dyvell was the overall winner of the competition.