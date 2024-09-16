Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier

Photo Gallery: Students Step Up to the Mic

The College of DuPage Hip-Hop Showdown showcases rap, spoken word, singing and dancing.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
September 16, 2024

The College of DuPage hosted an exciting hip-hop competition on Sept. 12, at the MAC Pavilion. Students showcased their talents in rap, spoken word, singing and dancing. Prizes were awarded for the top three performances, with $1,400 for first place, $900 for second place and $500 for third place.

Participants in the competition included Tyler Scott, Six of One, Sean Sacramento, Ingrid Baungaten, Dyvell, Dominique Blackmon, Rikki Aero, Pattyo, Jehxsus Piece, Sane Gang Lil Polo, Donni and Jazmyne Tribble. Scott earned third place, Piece took second and Dyvell was the overall winner of the competition.

IMG_2556
Rachel Wagner
Director of DEI David Swipe talks to the crowd.
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features/Arts
Dr. Dimple Patel speaks to attendees.
Unbox Hope: Dr. Dimple Patel on Her Journey to Mental Health Enlightenment
Photo by Rachel Wagner
Interim President Christine Hammond On The Future Of COD
Graphic by Catalina Dorado.
What is Complementary and Alternative Medicine?
Historical Time Capsules: The Significance of Lost Media
Historical Time Capsules: The Significance of Lost Media
Volunteers gather the GardenWorks Project's first harvest. (Photo provided by Teri Woods)
DuPage’s Community Garden Network
Graphic made by Sara Spampinato
How Can Students Stay Frugal Today Amidst Rising Prices?