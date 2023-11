The COD Student Leadership Conference and the COD Honors Program hosted the College of Dupage’s Oxfam Hunger Banquet on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the Student Services Center. Event attendees were assigned to a character and group representing different economic situations. They were served different meals depending on their group, from chicken, rice and beans to just rice on a plate. For more information, check out the other story.

Gallery • 15 Photos Rachel Wagner Event attendees pull a ticket to determine their groups at the hunger banquet.