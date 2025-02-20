Photo Gallery: Men’s Volleyball Sweep COD Invite

The College of DuPage men’s volleyball team competed in the COD Invite on Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 in PEC Arena. The Chaparrals faced the Monroe University-New Rochelle during their first game at the COD Tournament on Feb. 14. COD emerged victorious against Mustangs 3-1 with scores of 25-27, 25-14, 25-13 and 25-20.

On Saturday, the Chaparrals won game one against Judson University JV 3-0 with scores of 25-10, 25-20, and 25-14. They faced off against Concordia University and took a close 3-2 victory with scores of 3-2 25-20, 25-27, 25-20, 21-25, 15-3.

On Sunday, COD claimed a 3-1 victory against Bryant and Stratton with scores of 3-1 25-13, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15. COD then finished their tournament with a win against former NJCAA National Champions Finger Lakes Community College 3-0 with scores of 3-0 25-22, 25-21, 25-12.

The Chaps finished the tournament with a 14-0 record. Their next regular season home game is Feb. 25 against Saint Xavier University (Ill).