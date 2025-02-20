Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier

Photo Gallery: Men’s Volleyball Sweep COD Invite

COD men’s volleyball remain undefeated after five consecutive victories in the COD Invite.
Juan Doñez and Rachel Wagner
February 17, 2025

The College of DuPage men’s volleyball team competed in the COD Invite on Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 in PEC Arena. The Chaparrals faced the Monroe University-New Rochelle during their first game at the COD Tournament on Feb. 14. COD emerged victorious against Mustangs 3-1 with scores of 25-27, 25-14, 25-13 and 25-20.

On Saturday, the Chaparrals won game one against Judson University JV 3-0 with scores of 25-10, 25-20, and 25-14. They faced off against Concordia University and took a close 3-2 victory with scores of 3-2 25-20, 25-27, 25-20, 21-25, 15-3.

On Sunday, COD claimed a 3-1 victory against Bryant and Stratton with scores of 3-1 25-13, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15. COD then finished their tournament with a win against former NJCAA National Champions Finger Lakes Community College 3-0 with scores of 3-0 25-22, 25-21, 25-12.

The Chaps finished the tournament with a 14-0 record.  Their next regular season home game is Feb. 25 against Saint Xavier University (Ill).

 

Photo-1
Juan Doñez
Number 3, Nathan Perez making a set.
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Men’s Basketball Takes the Win on Cancer Awareness Night
Men’s Basketball Takes the Win on Cancer Awareness Night
Photo provided by COD Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Makenna Brown
Lights-out Shooting by Milwaukee Results in COD’s Defeat
Lights-out Shooting by Milwaukee Results in COD’s Defeat
Number 11, Kaisje Pryor running with the ball.
Photo Gallery: COD Women’s Basketball Loses to Rock Valley
Number 0, Jaylen Zachary jumping at the basket.
Photo Gallery: COD Women’s Basketball Won in a Close, Heated Game
Photo Provided by COD Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Braylen Meredith