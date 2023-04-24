Photo Gallery: Men’s Volleyball Competes in First NJCAA Tournament
COD men’s volleyball played five schools in their first tournament, and placed fourth overall.
April 24, 2023
College of DuPage hosted the NJCAA men’s tournament at Klaas Court from April 21 to April 22. COD men’s volleyball took fourth place in the tournament out of six teams finishing with a 2-6 record in the tournament.
They defeated Union County College 3-0 and Ocean County College 3-1. The team played and lost to Monroe College 1-3 and Finger Lakes Community College 0-3. They played Bryant and Stratton College twice, losing both times 1-3.
The men’s volleyball team ended their first season with an 8-13 record.