Photo Gallery: Men’s Tennis Face Off Against Oakton College

Freshmen Avery Kincaid and Blake Lietz earn a doubles match win against Oakton College.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
April 22, 2024

The College of DuPage men’s tennis team faced off against Oakton College on Wednesday, April 18. With windy conditions and a strong Oakton team, the Chaparrals fell to the Owls 1-8. The lone victory came from a hard-fought doubles match, where freshmen Avery Kincaid and Blake Lietz secured an 8-6 win.

Freshman Patrick Kozbial lost his match with scores of 4-6 and 4-6. Sophomore Ethan Kim lost his match with scores of 4-6 and 5-7. Lietz lost his singles match 2-6 and 4-6. Kincaid also lost 0-6 and 2-6. Freshman Ibrahim Tayeb lost his match with scores of 1-6 and 0-6. Sophomore Maxwell Siosin lost his match with scores of 1-6 and 1-6. In doubles, Kozbial and Kim lost their match 1-8 and Tayeb and Siosin lost their match 0-8.

The men’s tennis team will travel to Crystal Lake Ill. to take on McHenry County College on Wednesday, April 24.

EA0224FA-B9B3-4D85-AEA6-481199C5A86A
Gallery18 Photos
Rachel Wagner
Sophomore Maxwell Sioson serves the ball.
