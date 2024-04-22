Photo Gallery: Men’s Tennis Face Off Against Oakton College

The College of DuPage men’s tennis team faced off against Oakton College on Wednesday, April 18. With windy conditions and a strong Oakton team, the Chaparrals fell to the Owls 1-8. The lone victory came from a hard-fought doubles match, where freshmen Avery Kincaid and Blake Lietz secured an 8-6 win.

Freshman Patrick Kozbial lost his match with scores of 4-6 and 4-6. Sophomore Ethan Kim lost his match with scores of 4-6 and 5-7. Lietz lost his singles match 2-6 and 4-6. Kincaid also lost 0-6 and 2-6. Freshman Ibrahim Tayeb lost his match with scores of 1-6 and 0-6. Sophomore Maxwell Siosin lost his match with scores of 1-6 and 1-6. In doubles, Kozbial and Kim lost their match 1-8 and Tayeb and Siosin lost their match 0-8.

The men’s tennis team will travel to Crystal Lake Ill. to take on McHenry County College on Wednesday, April 24.