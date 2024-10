The Chaparrals men’s soccer team played its last game of the season against Prairie State College. Despite the hard-fought battle, COD lost 0-3 after Prairie State took an early two-goal lead. The Chaps’ final record is 6-10-1.

The Chaps also celebrated sophomore night before the game. Sam Glogovsky, Alexin Hernandez, Emiliano Lagunas, Erwin Morales, Sam Negus and Ash Raj were all celebrated in the pre-game ceremony.

For more information, check out our other piece.