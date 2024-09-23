College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Photo Gallery: Men’s Soccer Shatter Losing Streak

With an outstanding shutout performance, the COD men’s soccer team broke their five-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over South Suburban College.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
September 23, 2024

The COD men’s soccer team worked hard to break their five-game losing streak on Sept. 19 against South Suburban College. Freshman player Anthony Juarez was the stand-out of the evening, giving the Chaps a 2-0 lead going into halftime. With the assist from freshman Gael Alfaro, Juarez secured the third and final goal of the game early in the second half. This left sophomore Sam Negus to fight hard to earn his first shutout performance of the season.

The Chaps are currently 3-6 and set to take on Joliet Junior College at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium at 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

DSC02069
Juan Doñez
The team in a huddle.
