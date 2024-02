The College of DuPage women’s basketball team recognized breast cancer survivors in a pink-out game at home on Feb. 1 before taking on Joliet Junior College. In a hard-fought game, the Chaparrals took the Wolves into double overtime before falling 85-87. For more information, check out the other story.

Gallery • 19 Photos Rachel Wagner Freshman center Mariah Crawford and freshman guard and forward Madeline Maracich sell breast cancer awareness t-shirts before the game.