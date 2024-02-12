Photo Gallery: COD Men’s Volleyball Takes on Trinity Christian

The College of DuPage men’s volleyball team traveled to DeVos Gymnasium to take on Trinity Christian College in a scrimmage on Thursday, Feb. 8. They lost 0-3 with scores of 20-25, 16-25 and 16-25. Sophomore defensive specialist Nathan Perez led the team in assists and digs, recording 14 assists and five digs. Freshman middle hitter Justus Barbel led the team in kills and blocks, recording four kills and two blocks. Sophomore libero John Valencia led in aces recording two. The team will compete against Bethel University in their home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Klaas Court.